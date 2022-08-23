Althea Gibson made history by breaking barriers in tennis. Now she is getting a street renamed in her honor. During a celebration Thursday, Gibson — who was the first Black tennis player to win a Grand Slam title — was honored in her hometown, Harlem, by having a street renamed after her on what would have been her 95th birthday. The intersection of West 143rd Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, where Gibson grew up, is now called Althea Gibson Way.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO