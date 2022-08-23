Read full article on original website
NBC New York
NYC Honors Tennis Legend Althea Gibson With Street Renaming
Althea Gibson made history by breaking barriers in tennis. Now she is getting a street renamed in her honor. During a celebration Thursday, Gibson — who was the first Black tennis player to win a Grand Slam title — was honored in her hometown, Harlem, by having a street renamed after her on what would have been her 95th birthday. The intersection of West 143rd Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, where Gibson grew up, is now called Althea Gibson Way.
Staten Island Residents Complain About Loud ‘Boom' Parties — Coming from New Jersey
Staten Island residents are fed up with blaring music and window-rattling bass that is coming from late-night parties — but the noise isn't coming from their neighborhood, or even the island. The music comes from so-called "boom" parties which are being held across the Arthur Kill, the narrow strip...
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for New Grads to Start a Career—and None Are New York Or LA
For new college graduates, the best cities in the U.S. to begin a career aren't coastal — they're in the Midwest, according to a recent ranking that has St. Louis at the top of the list. Since college grads tend to earn less earlier in their careers, an analysis...
NYC Carriage Horse Retired on Farm After Collapse on Midtown Street, Union Says
The carriage horse seen on video collapsing on a midtown Manhattan street, sparking renewed calls for a ban of horse-drawn carriages in the city, has been retired to a private farm upstate. In the two weeks since the horse, named Ryder, collapsed along a street in Hell's Kitchen, the horse...
Staten Island Residents Worry That Invading Black Vultures May Prey on Their Pets
An invading bird has some on Staten Island crying fowl. Residents in the Midland Beach neighborhood have noticed more and more black vultures popping up over the past few weeks, and fear they could prey on the pets that live there — but there isn't much that anyone can do to get rid of them.
Drive-By NYC Shooting Grazes Woman Walking With Young Kid: NYPD
A woman and child walking through the Bronx were caught up in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, with the former suffering a graze wound to her left cheek, police said. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the Mount Eden section of the borough when a white BMW pulled up and two suspects inside opened fire.
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding
A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
Woman Fights Off 2 Thieves Trying to Swipe Jewelry in NYC Moped Drive-By
A pair of brazen moped-riding thieves rode up on two women walking down a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday in an unsuccessful attempt to swipe some jewelry. Police said two 28 year olds were strolling down East 89th Street, around the corner from the Guggenheim Museum, when they were approached by the sticky-fingered bandits.
Hundreds Sound Off at 1st Public Meeting Over Controversial Congestion Pricing Plan
Nearly 400 people signed up and sounded off at the first public hearing on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's controversial proposed congestion pricing plan for Manhattan. The virtual meeting lasted well into late Thursday night, with both passionate supporters and fierce opponents lined up (figuratively) to speak their mind about the...
Alleged Sucker-Punch Attacker Arrested for Knocking Man Out Cold at Brooklyn Mall
Police say they've arrested the man behind the jarring caught-on-camera attack that sent a man falling to the floor of a Brooklyn shopping center last weekend. The victim was at the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin around 6 p.m. Aug. 20 when the violent incident occurred. As the 36-year-old was standing, another man snuck up behind him and punched him in the side of the head.
Suspect Swipes Cash From Man in Wheelchair on NYC Bus Ride
Police released the first look at a come-from-behind robbery aboard a Staten Island bus earlier this month that saw a suspect stealing hundreds of dollars of cash from a man in a wheelchair. NYPD officials released video Sunday of the two-week-old robbery on an S40 MTA bus in hopes of...
Trio Turn Themselves in After Leaving NYC Woman, 69, to Die at Red Light T-Bone Crash
Three men accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested late Thursday after turning themselves in for the early morning deadly crash outside the front gates Yankee Stadium. Police say that just after 5 a.m., a woman two blocks from her home was driving on River Avenue with the green light...
Hell's Kitchen Bump Leads to Stabbing Murder
A man is dead after a bump between two people in Hell's Kitchen lead to a fatal argument early Friday morning. Police responded just before 1 a.m. Friday to reports of a stabbing at 44th Street and Eighth Avenue and found a man, 49, with stab wounds to the neck and groin. The victim, Guarionex Torres of Eastburn Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
74-Year-Old Woman Punched in Face in Unprovoked Midtown Attack: Police
A shocking sucker-punch attack in midtown Manhattan left a 74-year-old woman knocked to the ground — and now she's afraid to walk around her own neighborhood. The unprovoked, broad-daylight assault occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East 52nd Street and Madison Avenue, police and the victim said. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was with her partner walking to Grand Central when she was suddenly hit.
1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center
One man died and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, authorities said. The deceased was 29 years old, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Another 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition at the hospital and a 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and then released, the OCPO said.
Polio Detected in Another NY County's Wastewater This Month as Virus Spreads
The polio outbreak in New York is spreading, with virus now being detected in wastewater samples from another county both last month and this month. The state Health Department said Friday that four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.
Video Shows 18-Year-Old Stabbed During Attempted Robbery in Manhattan Apartment Lobby
Surveillance video captured a scary situation inside a Manhattan apartment building lobby, as a man with a knife repeatedly stabbed a teenager in an attempted robbery, according to police. The violent incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, in an apartment building in Washington Heights, police said. The...
2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx
A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
Irate Driver Tries to Mow Down Woman After Fight, Kills Bystander Instead: NYPD
Authorities were still looking Sunday for the woman responsible for running over an innocent bystander and killing him, moments after brawling with another woman outside a Queens deli -- and the whole tragedy was caught on camera. Video from inside Rohan Deli in Far Rockaway appears to show the two...
