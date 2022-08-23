Bentonville student hit by truck while boarding bus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A student at Bentonville Schools was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while boarding a school bus, according to Bentonville Schools communications director Leslee Wright.

According to the school superintendent, Dr. Debbie Jones, the girl was not seriously injured.

Jones noted that the crossing lights on the bus were flashing and the stop arm was present when the child was struck. Wright says Centerton Police is working the incident.

Bentonville Schools released the following statement to families following the incident:

This morning, while boarding her bus, one of our students was hit by a truck. The child was not seriously hurt, thankfully, but this is a painful example of what can happen when drivers don’t watch and stop for students. In this instance, the crossing lights on the bus were flashing, and the stop arm was deployed. It’s illegal to pass a stopped school bus, and police take this offense seriously. This is a gentle reminder to slow down and watch for children near buses, schools and crosswalks. Dr. Debbie Jones, Superintendent, Bentonville Schools

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards also released a statement on Facebook Tuesday, reminding drivers of the laws surrounding stopping when a school bus stops and activates its red flashing lights.

I just wanted to give everyone a friendly reminder that when a school bus is stopped with its red flashing lights activated, it is illegal to pass the bus. Not only is the children’s safety at risk when you do this, but it is against the law! The fine here in Centerton for passing a stopped school bus is $345 plus court costs, also by state law your driver’s license will be suspended for 21 days. Please be a little patient and lets all look out together and have a safe school year, we don’t want anyone injured or fined. This morning we did have a incident while a student was attempting to board a bus with the lights activated a vehicle failed to stop and struck the student. We understand the student will be fine but let’s all be safe and prevent these types of incidents. Mayor Bill Edwards

