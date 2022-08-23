ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Sign at east side Madison Barnes and Noble catches fire, quickly put out

By Kyle Jones
 5 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A Barnes and Noble store at East Towne Mall will have to replace part of its sign after it caught fire Monday.

Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the store just before 10 a.m. after a caller reported seeing fire coming from the sign above the store’s main entrance. Officials said one of the letters was burning, and materials were falling onto a ledge below.

Power to the sign was shut off and firefighters used a ladder to reach it. Using a water can extinguisher, crews were able to put out the fire. The rest of the building was not damaged, and the flames were kept to just one of the sign’s letters.

