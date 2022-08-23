Read full article on original website
kelo.com
SDSU receives grant for respiratory care
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota State University is partnering with hospitals in Brookings, Huron and Madison to expand the public health and respiratory therapy workforce. The Community Practice Innovation Center within the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions at SDSU has received a three-year, $1.5 million federal...
kelo.com
Minnesota counties receiving weather related assistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Eight Minnesota counties have been authorized emergency assistance by Governor Tim Walz. The assistance is due to four different weather events between April 22 and July 5 of this year. Walz says, “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.” Counties included are Cottonwood, Murray, Lyon, and Rock which all experienced flooding from heavy rains.
kelo.com
Moody County Sheriff’s Department preparing to welcome a new member
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Moody County Sheriff’s Department is soon to add a new member. The department posted on its Facebook page that a grant was applied for and granted toward assisting in the purchase of a K-9. Spike made a trip across the ocean from Europe and is now in the United States. He’s expected to be in Flandreau in the upcoming week.
kelo.com
Sioux County Sheriff’s Office warning local residents of Snapchat scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents of a scam going around on the social media app Snapchat. In the latest reported incidents, scammers request to follow others using a fake account and make attempts to have the user send them illicit photos.
kelo.com
Canaries lose to Kansas City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Jabari Henry and Wyatt Ulrich each hit homeruns on Friday but Kansas City proved to be too much as the Monarchs won 7-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium. Kansas City opened the scoring with three runs in the third inning. Kona Quiggle singled to lead...
kelo.com
Extra innings can’t save Canaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Down to the team’s final strike twice in the ninth inning, John Nester drew a walk and Angelo Altavilla delivered an RBI single to tie Saturday night’s game. But Kansas City manufactured two runs in the top of the tenth that proved be the difference as they topped Sioux Falls 3-1 in ten innings.
kelo.com
One man dead after fatal crash in Moody County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. Authorities say that a Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch, and came to rest against a barbed wire fence.
