Red Sox just keep adding more possibility of change to the pile

Will this be Xander Bogaerts's team into 2023 and beyond? Should it be?. It’s hard to lose a game the way the Red Sox lost on Thursday. Genuinely hard. Teams that accumulate 15 hits in a game are 130-10 this season. Teams that reach base at least 18 times, as the Red Sox did against Toronto, are 302-32. Each of those is nine-out-of-ten stuff, and yet that’s somehow only a part of the tale.
Yankees' Weissert 'OK' after HBPs on 1st 2 pitches in debut

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Greg Weissert actually got a good night’s sleep, which is hard to believe given what he admittedly considered a nightmare big league debut. His entire immediate family and some friends had flown cross-country to be there Thursday night, when Weissert hit batters with the first two pitches he threw, sandwiched around a balk in his first appearance on a major league mound after years of waiting. “I’m OK,” Weissert told The Associated Press on Friday, smiling as he stood in the Yankees clubhouse a day after his debut. “I sat down and recognized last night, I looked back and saw that I was moving a little fast. I wasn’t stepping off and just taking a breath and just kind of taking it all in. I was letting it get on top of me a little bit. But I’m anxious to get back out there and kind of right my wrongs and leave a better impression on everybody the next time.” Hours afterward, back in the hotel room, Weissert pondered his night: “Just kind of replaying it in my head saying like, ‘What happened out there?’”
