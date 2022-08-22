ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence College Athletics Launches AdvantEdge Friar Marketplace For NIL Opportunities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College, in conjunction with Opendorse, has launched the AdvantEdge Friar Marketplace, the official Name, Image and Likeness marketplace for all Friar student-athletes. Now, Providence College fans, brands, sponsors and donors can browse, pitch, book and pay any Friar student-athlete for NIL activities in one compliant platform, built specifically for the athletes' needs.
Volleyball Downs CCSU, 3-1, In Season Opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College volleyball team edged out CCSU in four sets on August 26 at the Iona Tournament in New Rochelle, N.Y. to start the 2022 season. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: CCSU claimed the first set, 25-19. - Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas) led the Friars with four kills.
Volleyball Kicks Off 2022 Campaign At Iona Gaels Tournament

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College volleyball team will begin its 2022 season at Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. at the Iona Gaels Tournament on Aug. 26-27. The Friars open the tournament on Aug. 26 against Central Connecticut State at 12:00 p.m., and will face Iona later in the day at 6:00 p.m. On Aug. 27, Providence will play a single match against Holy Cross at 2:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer Blanked By No. 3 Rutgers, 3-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team fell to No. 3 Rutgers University, 3-0, on Thursday, Aug. 25 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. SCORE. Providence 1 | No. 3 Rutgers 3. RECORDS. Providence 1-2-0 | No. 3 Rutgers 3-0-0 VENUE. Chapey Field |...
No. 16 Men's Soccer Falls To Colgate University, 3-2, In Season Opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 16 Providence College men's soccer team fell to Colgate, 3-2, in their season opener at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on Thursday Aug. 25. Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW & NOTES. - Nick Benjamin (Stonington, Conn.)scored his first goal...
Women’s Soccer Welcomes No. 3 Rutgers Before Traveling To Vanderbilt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will host No. 3 Rutgers University on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:00 p.m. on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. The Friars will then travel to Nashville, Tenn. to face Vanderbilt University on Sunday, Aug. 28. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. et. Providence began the season with a 1-1 overall record with a win over Colgate in their home opener on Aug. 18.
Providence Friars

GOAL by COL Edelstein, Max Assist by Blackwin, Jacob and Fam, Adam. Clock COL Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score PC Score Play. 02:24 Shot by PC Diarbian, Gevork, bottom left, saved by Cooke, Andrew. 02:37 Corner kick [02:37]. 02:59 Corner kick [02:59]. 04:09 Foul on Rome, Austin.
