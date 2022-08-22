Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Related
friars.com
Providence College Athletics Launches AdvantEdge Friar Marketplace For NIL Opportunities
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College, in conjunction with Opendorse, has launched the AdvantEdge Friar Marketplace, the official Name, Image and Likeness marketplace for all Friar student-athletes. Now, Providence College fans, brands, sponsors and donors can browse, pitch, book and pay any Friar student-athlete for NIL activities in one compliant platform, built specifically for the athletes' needs.
friars.com
Ramzi Qawasmy and Luis Garcia Named To The 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List For Men's Soccer
PROVIDENCE R.I. – The United Soccer Coaches announced the NCAA Men's Division I college soccer players named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List today (Aug. 25). Graduate student defender Ramzi Qawasmy (Landsdale, Pa.) and junior midfielder Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) each earned a spot on the list that includes 38 student-athletes.
friars.com
Volleyball Downs CCSU, 3-1, In Season Opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College volleyball team edged out CCSU in four sets on August 26 at the Iona Tournament in New Rochelle, N.Y. to start the 2022 season. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: CCSU claimed the first set, 25-19. - Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas) led the Friars with four kills.
friars.com
Volleyball Kicks Off 2022 Campaign At Iona Gaels Tournament
PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College volleyball team will begin its 2022 season at Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. at the Iona Gaels Tournament on Aug. 26-27. The Friars open the tournament on Aug. 26 against Central Connecticut State at 12:00 p.m., and will face Iona later in the day at 6:00 p.m. On Aug. 27, Providence will play a single match against Holy Cross at 2:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
friars.com
No. 16 Men's Soccer Set To Begin 2022 Season Against Colgate And Fordham University
PROVIDENCE R.I. – Nationally ranked at No.16, the Providence College men's soccer team is set to host Colgate University in its season opener on Thursday, Aug. 25. The game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. The Friars will then travel to Fordham University on Sunday, Aug. 5.
friars.com
Women’s Soccer Blanked By No. 3 Rutgers, 3-0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team fell to No. 3 Rutgers University, 3-0, on Thursday, Aug. 25 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. SCORE. Providence 1 | No. 3 Rutgers 3. RECORDS. Providence 1-2-0 | No. 3 Rutgers 3-0-0 VENUE. Chapey Field |...
friars.com
No. 16 Men's Soccer Falls To Colgate University, 3-2, In Season Opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 16 Providence College men's soccer team fell to Colgate, 3-2, in their season opener at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on Thursday Aug. 25. Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW & NOTES. - Nick Benjamin (Stonington, Conn.)scored his first goal...
friars.com
Women’s Soccer Welcomes No. 3 Rutgers Before Traveling To Vanderbilt
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will host No. 3 Rutgers University on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:00 p.m. on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. The Friars will then travel to Nashville, Tenn. to face Vanderbilt University on Sunday, Aug. 28. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. et. Providence began the season with a 1-1 overall record with a win over Colgate in their home opener on Aug. 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
friars.com
Providence Friars
GOAL by COL Edelstein, Max Assist by Blackwin, Jacob and Fam, Adam. Clock COL Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score PC Score Play. 02:24 Shot by PC Diarbian, Gevork, bottom left, saved by Cooke, Andrew. 02:37 Corner kick [02:37]. 02:59 Corner kick [02:59]. 04:09 Foul on Rome, Austin.
Comments / 0