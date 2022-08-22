PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will host No. 3 Rutgers University on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:00 p.m. on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. The Friars will then travel to Nashville, Tenn. to face Vanderbilt University on Sunday, Aug. 28. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. et. Providence began the season with a 1-1 overall record with a win over Colgate in their home opener on Aug. 18.

2 DAYS AGO