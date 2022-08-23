Effective: 2022-08-28 19:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM MST this evening for portions of east central Arizona and south central Arizona, including the following counties, in east central Arizona, Gila. In south central Arizona, Maricopa. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO