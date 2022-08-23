EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready for a few football games this weekend, and it looks like we will see calm and warm conditions. Rain chances will be awfully limited in El Paso both Saturday and Sunday. We may see an isolated storm or two over the weekend, which could bring strong gusts. Rain is expected to also be rather limited with these storm systems.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO