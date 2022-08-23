Read full article on original website
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm and calm weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready for a few football games this weekend, and it looks like we will see calm and warm conditions. Rain chances will be awfully limited in El Paso both Saturday and Sunday. We may see an isolated storm or two over the weekend, which could bring strong gusts. Rain is expected to also be rather limited with these storm systems.
Roxy’s UTEP Football Forecast: Seasonal temps over the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Expect calmer rain chances and slightly warmer temperatures for the football games this weekend.🔸🏈🔸. For all you college students excited for football season this weekend, it looks like its going to be some nice weather!🏈🏟⛏📚📓...
Storms with Brief, Heavy Rain Tonight; A Dry, Hot Sunday; Strong Storms Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast
It’s been a stormy afternoon in Dona Ana County with strong t-showers and heavy rainfall. It’s been quiet most of the afternoon in the El Paso area, but that could easily chance during the evening. The atmosphere is very unstable, and t-showers could develop late into the evening. Many thanks to Weather Watcher Ruben Morales who captured these storms on the road to Deming. Here’s your forecast…
Kelly Center opens new Community Closet with gently used business attire
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief is offering a new service. The center, at 915 N. Florence in Central El Paso, opened a new Community Closet on Friday, Aug. 26. There, men and women can get gently used business and business casual attire. The...
UTEP soccer grabs first win of the season over UNLV, 1-0
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Emerson Kidd scored the game-winner on a free kick in the 75th minute to deliver UTEP a 1-0 win at UNLV on Sunday afternoon. The opportunity was created by Maia Rodriguez, who was fouled to set up the free kick chance. Kidd then fired a missile past the keeper from just outside the 18 to […]
Crime of Week: Police looking for people responsible for hit-and-run crash that killed Fort Bliss soldier
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso police are looking for the people responsible for killing a Fort Bliss soldier who was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run incident back in June. It is this week’s Crime Stoppers’ Crime...
