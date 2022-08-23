ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Wounded veteran gets new Orlando home from nonprofit group

ORLANDO, Fla. - They cut the yellow ribbon, and US Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski opened the door to his new home, a house that the nonprofit group Homes for Our Troops bought and fully customized for the wounded Iraq War veteran. "This will be the first time in my adult life to have my full, complete independence," Rozanski said.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Contract employee struck, killed by car in UCF parking garage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A contract employee with the Addition Financial Arena at the University of Central Florida was struck and killed on campus on Thursday. UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to Garage F on UCF’s main campus in reference to a pedestrian being hit by a car. According to authorities, a student was looking for a parking spot, and while driving up a ramp of the garage, she hit the employee who was walking down the ramp. After initially being responsive at the scene, he later died of his injuries at a local hospital. UCFPD is investigating what it said appears to be a tragic accident.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rockledge community supports 7-year-old fighting rare brain cancer

A lemonade stand for a cause. The Rockledge community showed its support for 7-year-old Vivian, who is fighting DIPG. DIPG, or diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, is a rare, fast-growing tumor that is aggressive and difficult to treat. The tumor forms in cells which can spread to nearby tissues and other parts of the brain. It has poor outcomes and usually happens in children.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Ocoee, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were taken to a local hospital Saturday after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Ocoee, according to police. The Ocoee Police Department said the shooting happened at 5 p.m. as the two were walking on a sidewalk in the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard. Officers said the suspect began shooting at the two people from a dark blue or black sedan.
OCOEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 men shot dead at Lake County home, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home on Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the two men dead. They have been identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman in her 30s was shot and killed Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Shortly after 7 a.m., deputies responded to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue in reference to a shooting and found a woman who had been shot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 hurt after Delta flight from Orlando experiences turbulence, officials say

At least three people were hurt after a Delta Air Lines flight that left from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) for Salt Lake City experienced turbulence mid-flight Friday afternoon. Delta Flight 394 landed without incident in Salt Lake City shortly before 5 p.m. and was met by medical personnel at...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Flight instructor, passenger killed in Volusia County plane crash identified

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A flight instructor and passenger who were killed when their plane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County this week have been identified. Miroslav D. Velickovich, 61, of Tybee Island, Ga., and passenger Miguel Duarte, 34, of the Peruvian Air Force, were killed in the crash on Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman who reportedly was driving a vehicle seen with a bullet hole in it is dead, and the passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody Friday, according to police. The Ormond Beach Police Department responded to the suspicious incident shortly before 10 a.m. after...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Chances of development rise for tropical wave in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of a tropical wave in the Atlantic have increased as we approach the peak of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves that have developed and are moving across the Atlantic. The first is a located to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
ORLANDO, FL

