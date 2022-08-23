Read full article on original website
Wounded veteran gets new Orlando home from nonprofit group
ORLANDO, Fla. - They cut the yellow ribbon, and US Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski opened the door to his new home, a house that the nonprofit group Homes for Our Troops bought and fully customized for the wounded Iraq War veteran. "This will be the first time in my adult life to have my full, complete independence," Rozanski said.
Brevard County community helps young girl battling cancer
A lemonade stand for a cause. The Rockledge community showed its support for 7-year-old Vivian, who is fighting DIPG, a rare, fast-growing tumor that is aggressive and difficult to treat.
DeSantis nabs endorsement from Florida Realtors during Orlando campaign stop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis made his third Central Florida stop this week as the race ramps up for the November election. This time he was in Orlando to receive a new endorsement. Florida Realtors, the state's largest trade association, officially announced their support for DeSantis at the 2022...
Contract employee struck, killed by car in UCF parking garage
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A contract employee with the Addition Financial Arena at the University of Central Florida was struck and killed on campus on Thursday. UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to Garage F on UCF’s main campus in reference to a pedestrian being hit by a car. According to authorities, a student was looking for a parking spot, and while driving up a ramp of the garage, she hit the employee who was walking down the ramp. After initially being responsive at the scene, he later died of his injuries at a local hospital. UCFPD is investigating what it said appears to be a tragic accident.
Rockledge community supports 7-year-old fighting rare brain cancer
A lemonade stand for a cause. The Rockledge community showed its support for 7-year-old Vivian, who is fighting DIPG. DIPG, or diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, is a rare, fast-growing tumor that is aggressive and difficult to treat. The tumor forms in cells which can spread to nearby tissues and other parts of the brain. It has poor outcomes and usually happens in children.
Lightning detectors: How many are in Seminole County, and how do they work?
Orlando - Would a lightning detector have helped potentially warn a Florida mom who was struck and killed by lightning outside a park in Winter Springs last week?. Several parks in Seminole County have them. According to the county, the alarms measure static electricity in the atmosphere and issue a...
2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Ocoee, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were taken to a local hospital Saturday after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Ocoee, according to police. The Ocoee Police Department said the shooting happened at 5 p.m. as the two were walking on a sidewalk in the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard. Officers said the suspect began shooting at the two people from a dark blue or black sedan.
Body camera video released in deadly shooting involving Florida deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Friday released a video from a body camera video showing tense moments as they were responding to a shooting. The incident happened earlier this month after first responders were called to help a 21-year-old who had been shot at the Heritage Hotel.
'Selfish': Florida youth football season cut amid allegations of money being stolen
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first time in 21 years, the Avalon Wolves won’t be playing football this season. The Pop Warner youth team has been sidelined. Parents allege the money they paid to the program for kids to play ball this season was stolen and is being used to form another team.
2 men shot dead at Lake County home, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home on Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the two men dead. They have been identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman in her 30s was shot and killed Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Shortly after 7 a.m., deputies responded to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue in reference to a shooting and found a woman who had been shot.
Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
3 hurt after Delta flight from Orlando experiences turbulence, officials say
At least three people were hurt after a Delta Air Lines flight that left from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) for Salt Lake City experienced turbulence mid-flight Friday afternoon. Delta Flight 394 landed without incident in Salt Lake City shortly before 5 p.m. and was met by medical personnel at...
Volusia County poll workers hold recount as state house seat race 'too close to call'
DELAND, Fla. - Poll workers were back at the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections office in DeLand after the state ordered a recount for two races. "The House District 29 race is separated by 26 votes right now. It’s a .18% difference," said supervisor Lisa Lewis. The right race...
Brevard Public Schools ask parents to prepare for difficult morning commute on Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The clock is counting down to liftoff. NASA’s Artemis I on Monday, August 29, will be the first of a series of launches to explore the moon and Mars. However, the launch window falls right in the heart of the morning commute. "It’s going to be...
Watch: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into space from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites on Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and it was a sight to see as the rocket launched through the cloudy night sky into low orbit. Weather pushed back the launch slightly from 10 p.m. to...
Flight instructor, passenger killed in Volusia County plane crash identified
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A flight instructor and passenger who were killed when their plane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County this week have been identified. Miroslav D. Velickovich, 61, of Tybee Island, Ga., and passenger Miguel Duarte, 34, of the Peruvian Air Force, were killed in the crash on Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman who reportedly was driving a vehicle seen with a bullet hole in it is dead, and the passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody Friday, according to police. The Ormond Beach Police Department responded to the suspicious incident shortly before 10 a.m. after...
Chances of development rise for tropical wave in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of a tropical wave in the Atlantic have increased as we approach the peak of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves that have developed and are moving across the Atlantic. The first is a located to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Lightning strikes a tree causing rupture of gas line and fire in Brevard, officials say
WEST VIERA, Fla. - Lightning struck a tree causing a rupture of a gas line and a fire to break out in a residential area in West Viera Friday night, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. BCFR says that crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines.
