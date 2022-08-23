ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🎥A Day in the Life: JW Machine

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Health
Hutch Post

Artemis mission is special for the Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was the space race of the 1960’s and 1970’s that helped make the Cosmosphere what it is today. The race to the moon and the artifacts and history that were a part of it have been the staple of the museum as it approaches its 60th birthday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

United Way work day is Saturday, kickoff is Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual United Way community work day is Saturday. They have over 500 volunteers helping with 30 projects throughout Reno County this year. They will paint houses for Brush Up Hutch, clean up Carey Park, work at the Boys and Girls Club, The Salvation Army, and Head Start, among other projects. The annual breakfast is at DCI Park at 7 a.m. Projects will kick off by 8:30 a.m.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
Hutch Post

Heartland Credit Union receives high marks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heartland Credit Union (HCU) has been named the number one Return of the Member (ROM) credit union in their asset group nationwide and number 25 in the nation, as measured by Callahan & Associates. ROM is a quantifiable metric used to measure the value a credit...
Hutch Post

Sheriff IDs 4th inmate who died this year at Kan. county jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities investigating another inmate death in Wichita have release the name of the man who died. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, staff at the Sedgwick County Detention facility found a 38-year-old Joseph Brueggeman of Wichita unresponsive in a housing unit, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. Detention staff immediately started...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Minority Business Council to meet in October

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shontina Tipton with H.E.E.L.O. INC announced this week a new Minority Business Council for minority- owned business owners and entrepreneurs looking to start a minority - owned business. The purpose of the H.E.E.L.O Inc Minority Business Council is to promote growth of minority-owned businesses and minority...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Informational meeting on USD 311 bond issue is Tuesday

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — The last of four informational meetings for patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 School District on the $10.4 million bond issue is Tuesday. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the auditorium. The bond election is Tuesday Sept 6. A resolution was passed by the board earlier this year on the proposal that will be paid out over 20 years.
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 Success now standard for HutchCC Blue Dragon Football

The past two seasons have been extraordinary for the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragon football team. Within a nine-month span, the Blue Dragons captured three championships - the 2020-21 KJCCC and NJCAA national championship and 2021 Jayhawk Conference playoff championship. Over that time, the Blue Dragons won 17 of 19...
Hutch Post

Police: Family dog attack injures Kan. woman, 10-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and animal control officials are investigating a dog attack that sent a woman and a juvenile to the hospital. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of E 52nd Street South in Wichita for an animal bite call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch

Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

New Gowans scoreboard sound ready to go for fall season

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new scoreboard installed this spring at Gowans Stadium now has its new sound system ready to go before the HutchCC Blue Dragons football home opener Saturday. "Just this past week, we've kind of wrapped up that project with the audio being finished," said Athletic Director...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

