Kan. mental health hospitals so overcrowded patients wait in halls
TOPEKA — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or yelled...
🎥A Day in the Life: JW Machine
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Kan. mental health hospital bed shortage a factor in violence against workers
TOPEKA — A patient in mental health crisis undergoing treatment at the overcrowded Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita brutally attacked a nurse checking his vital signs. “He comes off the bed and grabs her neck and he is intent on squeezing the life out of her,” said...
Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Artemis mission is special for the Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was the space race of the 1960’s and 1970’s that helped make the Cosmosphere what it is today. The race to the moon and the artifacts and history that were a part of it have been the staple of the museum as it approaches its 60th birthday.
United Way work day is Saturday, kickoff is Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual United Way community work day is Saturday. They have over 500 volunteers helping with 30 projects throughout Reno County this year. They will paint houses for Brush Up Hutch, clean up Carey Park, work at the Boys and Girls Club, The Salvation Army, and Head Start, among other projects. The annual breakfast is at DCI Park at 7 a.m. Projects will kick off by 8:30 a.m.
Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
Heartland Credit Union receives high marks
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heartland Credit Union (HCU) has been named the number one Return of the Member (ROM) credit union in their asset group nationwide and number 25 in the nation, as measured by Callahan & Associates. ROM is a quantifiable metric used to measure the value a credit...
Sheriff IDs 4th inmate who died this year at Kan. county jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities investigating another inmate death in Wichita have release the name of the man who died. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, staff at the Sedgwick County Detention facility found a 38-year-old Joseph Brueggeman of Wichita unresponsive in a housing unit, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. Detention staff immediately started...
Minority Business Council to meet in October
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shontina Tipton with H.E.E.L.O. INC announced this week a new Minority Business Council for minority- owned business owners and entrepreneurs looking to start a minority - owned business. The purpose of the H.E.E.L.O Inc Minority Business Council is to promote growth of minority-owned businesses and minority...
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kan. woman who vanished in 2020
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities on Friday issued a request for assistance in locating 38-year-old Sarah Marie Pettit who was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area where she was living, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart was...
Hutchinson Public Works to install State Fair traffic signals Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Public Works announced Friday that starting Monday at 8:30 a.m., the Public Works Traffic division will install the temporary traffic signals on Main Street at 20th and 23rd Avenue in preparation for the Kansas State Fair. The lights on Main at 20th and 23rd...
Informational meeting on USD 311 bond issue is Tuesday
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — The last of four informational meetings for patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 School District on the $10.4 million bond issue is Tuesday. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the auditorium. The bond election is Tuesday Sept 6. A resolution was passed by the board earlier this year on the proposal that will be paid out over 20 years.
VB: Hutch High starts season 4-1 in AVCTL preseason tournament
HUTCHINSON, Kan. - Rich with returning veterans, the Hutch High volleyball team finished the AVCTL Pre-season volleyball tournament at the SAC on Saturday with a 4-1 record. Next action for Hutch High will be a triangular meet on Tuesday, August 30th at 5pm vs Liberal and Haysville-Campust at the SAC.
🏈 Success now standard for HutchCC Blue Dragon Football
The past two seasons have been extraordinary for the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragon football team. Within a nine-month span, the Blue Dragons captured three championships - the 2020-21 KJCCC and NJCAA national championship and 2021 Jayhawk Conference playoff championship. Over that time, the Blue Dragons won 17 of 19...
Police: Family dog attack injures Kan. woman, 10-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and animal control officials are investigating a dog attack that sent a woman and a juvenile to the hospital. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of E 52nd Street South in Wichita for an animal bite call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch
Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
New Gowans scoreboard sound ready to go for fall season
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new scoreboard installed this spring at Gowans Stadium now has its new sound system ready to go before the HutchCC Blue Dragons football home opener Saturday. "Just this past week, we've kind of wrapped up that project with the audio being finished," said Athletic Director...
