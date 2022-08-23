Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Two fishermen drown in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities recovered the bodies of two fisherman from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two men were with family fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in unincorporated Boca Raton. For an unknown reason, the men went into the water, went into distress and fell underwater. The two never resurfaced. A third man jumped into the water to help but later realized he couldn't. He returned to shore and called 911. This happened just before 2 p.m.
cw34.com
Woman reported missing in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
cw34.com
Mom: Guard opened cell, encouraged brawl behind bars, let inmate bleed profusely from face
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two inmates in a fight that ended with an eyebrow bite. The reported instigator was freed, but the sheriff's deputy who should've kept it from happening is accused of keeping it under wraps so tight that neither got medical attention, and he insisted the whole thing never happened.
cw34.com
Police arrest college student for bringing gun to campus
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a college student from Chicago for bringing a gun to campus on Saturday. West Palm Beach police said staff at Keiser University alerted officers of an investigation that led to the discovery of the gun and two magazines in the student's dorm room at the campus on N. Military Trail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Family members, bystanders help rescue and revive unconscious boy from hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen girl and bystanders helped rescue and revive a young boy who nearly drowned in a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. The dramatic rescue happened Friday night at the Springhill Suites Hotel off Metrocentre Boulevard. Police said a 911 caller said...
cw34.com
$3,000 reward offered in July 4th double homicide investigation
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is offering up to a $3,000 reward for information on a double homicide of Gerhode Ocean and Joney Dolcine that took place on July 4. Both men died after being shot multiple times at a party on SW 3rd...
cw34.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
cw34.com
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Man found with 3 firearms and suspicious item in traffic stop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a man dressed in a ballistics vest with two guns and a rifle in his car, along with a suspicious item that led to the evacuation of several homes in Port St. Lucie. The discovery of the weapons came during a...
cw34.com
Unredacted portions of FBI affidavit raises questions, expert says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The redacted affidavit that led to the recent search at Mar-a-Lago has been unsealed. We talked with a former FBI agent to get his take on what's in there. The government went right up to the noon deadline before submitting the redacted affidavit...
cw34.com
Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
Comments / 0