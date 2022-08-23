ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Two fishermen drown in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities recovered the bodies of two fisherman from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two men were with family fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in unincorporated Boca Raton. For an unknown reason, the men went into the water, went into distress and fell underwater. The two never resurfaced. A third man jumped into the water to help but later realized he couldn't. He returned to shore and called 911. This happened just before 2 p.m.
Woman reported missing in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
Police arrest college student for bringing gun to campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a college student from Chicago for bringing a gun to campus on Saturday. West Palm Beach police said staff at Keiser University alerted officers of an investigation that led to the discovery of the gun and two magazines in the student's dorm room at the campus on N. Military Trail.
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
