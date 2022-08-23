Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React
Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
NY Jets’ 2 biggest team-wide issues in preseason thus far
Where do the New York Jets need to improve as a complete unit after two preseason games?. Yesterday, we went over some of the New York Jets‘ most notable accomplishments as a team through their first two games of the 2022 preseason. Today, we will look at the other side of the coin. What are the biggest concerns for this Jets team after two exhibition outings?
NY Jets LB Kwon Alexander knocks the socks off Antonio Williams (Video)
The Jets linebacker landed quite a wallop and forced a fumble. There are few things better than seeing a big-hit fumble in American football — the booming crack of pads colliding, the reverberating “oooooooh” from the crowd, the sight of the football launching out in some random direction as bodies everywhere pounce on it like wild dogs.
3 scheme-related things to watch in NY Jets’ preseason finale
Sunday’s game against the New York Giants will be a good opportunity to get a better look at this New York Jets team’s schematic identity. The New York Jets will face the New York Giants on Sunday, at 1 p.m. ET, marking the final event of the 2022 preseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike White finds Braxton Berrios for Jets TD on WR screen (Video)
Blonde ambition led to the New York Jets first touchdown of the newest MetLife Stadium civil war. Braxton Berrios, armed with his hairstyle reminiscent of Jonny Lee Miller’s character from “Trainspotting,” knotted up the Jets’ Sunday afternoon preseason finale against the New York Giants with a 21-yard touchdown from the hand of backup quarterback Mike White. Following the Giants’ pick-six that capped off a run of 10 consecutive tallies, the lucrative hook-up tied the score at 10 in the middle stages of the second quarter.
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
NFL player shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon
With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season
Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL Reportedly Can't Punish Matt Araiza - Here's Why
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly had sex with the...
Popculture
Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans
A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
NY Jets lead Giants 17-10 at halftime: Confident Mike White, destructive Kwon Alexander
PASSING: Mike White (10 of 13, 142 yards, 2 TD) RUSHING: Tevin Coleman (3 carries, 14 yards) RECEIVING: Jeff Smith (3 receptions, 41 yards, 1 TD) PASSING: Davis Webb (8 of 12, 35 yards) RUSHING: Tyrod Taylor (1 carry, 13 yards) RECEIVING: Daniel Bellinger (3 receptions, 37 yards) Weapons Of...
Highlights: NY Jets complete perfect preseason vs. Giants
“Mr. August” struck one last time for the Jets. Fourth quarter Chris Streveler, dubbed “Mr. August” by CBS play-by-play man Ian Eagle, allowed the New York Jets to end the 2022 preseason on the perfect note. Streveler led a 10-play, 76-yard drive that ended on his five-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Jackson Jr. It allowed the Jets (3-0) to earn a perfect exhibition mark and prevail in a 31-27 triumph over the New York Giants in the annual get-together between the East Rutherford roommates. Streveler led a comeback victory in each of the three preseason tilts.
The New York Jets stole D.J. Reed in free agency | Film Breakdown
The film suggests the NY Jets straight-up ‘stole’ D.J. Reed in free agency. The New York Jets entered the 2021 season with what looked to be a bottom-five cornerback unit in the NFL. However, young players such as Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols did not...
Jets X-Factor
Florham Park, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
Comments / 0