Weekend Closure Set for State Road 46 Box Culvert Replacement Project

eaglecountryonline.com
Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora
Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
eaglecountryonline.com
Logistics Business to Create Hundreds of Jobs at New Boone County Headquarters
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics will invest nearly $4 million. (Florence, Ky.) – A woman-owned Kentucky business is expanding into Boone County. On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P) will invest nearly $4 million in a new headquarters facility in Florence. Company leaders plan to...
Semi-truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-70
An eastern Indiana man died Sunday when a semi-truck he was driving rolled over on Interstate 70, pinning him underneath, police say.
Police report sheds light on deadly ISU crash
RILEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released police documents might shed some light on what led to the tragic accident that claimed the lives of three Indiana State University students. According to the document, one of the crash survivors told police they were driving back from an Indiana University house party where they had all been […]
Whiteland high school student killed at school bus stop; Nearby schools on lockdown
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several schools in Greenwood and Whiteland are on lockdown after a 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student was killed, and police search for the suspect. Greenwood police confirmed that a sophomore student was shot and killed at a bus stop in the area of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive (southwest of W. […]
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
Fox 19
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer on Cincinnati’s west side: ODNR
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) are causing deer on Cincinnati’s west side to become zombie-like, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden. The call to the game warden originated when Colerain Township police responded to Blue Rock Road for a...
Fox 19
Body identified as Colerain woman missing since May, coroner confirms
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner confirms a body found in a wooded area of Colerain Township is that of a woman missing since May. Lindsay Bass’ body was found near Dry Ridge Road on Aug. 16, close to the same place she was last seen, the Colerain Police Department said.
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two On Various Drug Charges
Both have presumption of innocence until proven guilty. August 21, 2022, Madison Police arrested Richard P. Davis 51, Decatur, Alabama, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop on N. Jefferson Street, for erratic driving. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the methamphetamine. Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman conducted the stop, assisted by Captain Season Jackson and Patrol Officer Ben Flint. Richard Davis has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
953wiki.com
Four Arrested in Hanover on Drug Charges
All four face a various number of charges and all are presumed innocent until proven guilty. August 19, 2022, Madison Police with the assistance of the Hanover Police Department executed a narcotic search warrant on a N. Sycamore Street residence in Hanover. The warrant was obtained as the result of a several months long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw, Shawn Scudder, Ricky Harris, and Patrol Officer Cameron Blankenship.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Warn Against new potentially deadly street drug called “Rainbow"
Drug dealers contact teens and young adults through social media and money transfer apps. (The picture above is from the U. S Customs and Border Patrol taken from a seizure at the Port of Nogales). Madison Police Chief John Wallace is cautioning parents and others to be on the look...
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man arrested on meth dealing, gun charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday after police found drugs and a gun while searching a home, the Columbus Police Department announced. Jared A. Harris, age 38, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.
WKRC
Walmart to pay man $4 million in damages after discrimination lawsuit
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Multnomah County jury decided Friday that a Portland man should be awarded millions after filing a civil lawsuit against Walmart. Michael Mangum claimed an asset protection employee racially profiled him in March 2020 and called deputies on him for no reason other than wanting him to leave the store.
Richmond PD shares update on officer critically injured in shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton, who was critically injured in a shooting during a traffic stop, continues to cling to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, a letter penned Wednesday by the Richmond Police Department's top brass said. The letter, signed by Richmond's chief of police...
shelbycountypost.com
Franklin man arrested and charged with illegally manufacturing and selling "Ghost Guns"
A Johnson County man has been charging for illegally dealing in firearms. Alexander Clark, 26, of Franklin, was charged by criminal complaint for the federal offenses of dealing firearms without a license, possession and/or transfer of machine guns and manufacturing machine guns. According to court documents, in May of 2022,...
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
WLWT 5
1 dead after overnight West End shooting
CINCINNATI — "We got a family out here hurting right now because of something like this," said community activist Mitchell Morris. He said it does not matter who you are or what neighborhood you are from, gun violence needs to stop. The most recent homicide shows that no one...
