Atlanta, GA

WMAZ

Beware of bears: Dunwoody Police stress safety during sightings

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Beware of bears in Dunwoody. The police department posted its warning of a bear spotted by North Peachtree and Devonshire streets. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division said they have not received any new reports but did offer notes on how the agency approaches sightings.
