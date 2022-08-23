Dogs dying of mystery illness in Michigan

More than 20 dogs have died after contracting an illness, but doctors are not sure what exactly the sickness is.

The New York Times reported that the dogs died in Michigan and had symptoms that included vomiting and diarrhea.

Most of the dogs that died were under the age of 2 years old. Some were elderly. But this illness is not affecting some breeds more than others.

Many of the dogs died within three days, NBC News reported.

Veterinarians are guessing that the illness is a new strain of parvovirus that affects puppies, the Times reported.

There has been some evidence pointing to that disease, which is contagious — passing from dog to dog directly or when an animal comes in contact with contaminated feces or environments — but when tests were performed, they came back negative, Melissa FitzGerald, the director of the Otsego County Animal Shelter, said on Facebook.

But when a necropsy was done on some of the dogs that died, the tests came back positive for parvovirus, USA Today reported.

“We have not spoken to this until now because we really don’t know anything,” she said on Facebook. “The only thing is to make sure your pets are vaccinated and, at the first sign of illness, get to the veterinarian.”

Parvovirus was first discovered in Europe in the mid-1970s but became less of a threat because of vaccines, NBC News reported.

