ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Homicide

Oklahoma City Police said officers have identified a person of interest in a Saturday morning homicide. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at a homeless encampment on W. Memorial Rd. between N. Santa Fe and N. Western Ave. Authorities told News 9 the victim is a male, his age...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz

Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
news9.com

OCPD Focusing On Improving Mental Well-Being Of Officers

Officer-involved shootings, serious accidents and horrific crime scenes can leave a mark on first-responders, and the Oklahoma City Police Department is working to provide support to officers. The OCPD Wellness Unit officially started in 2020, due to an increase in mental health education. The unit consists of officers offering peer...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Red Bull Rapids Comes To Riversports OKC

The Red Bull Rapids racing event is coming to the U.S. for the first time and it's right here in Oklahoma. Rapid seekers will come together Saturday when the event kicks off at 12 p.m. Mike Knopp with Riversport OKC joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Saturday to discuss the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Fashion Friday: Belt Bags

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's Fashion Friday! Courtney Fisher joined News 9 at 4 p.m. Friday to talk about all things fashion. This week's segment is on belt bags.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Jim Inhofe
news9.com

OKCPS Announces Fall Readiness Program

Oklahoma City Public Schools is offering a free resource for families to help prepare children for early education. The workshops, materials and toys provided will all be free plus there are virtual learning options available. Parents can register their child for the fall school readiness workshops happening this September by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OSU Softball Signs NIL Deal With Auto Dealership

PERRY, Okla. - Seth Wadley Auto Group in Perry announced its team-wide deal with the team Thursday, Aug. 25. The dealership said it felt like this was the perfect opportunity to support standout athletes who exemplify the values of their business and community.
PERRY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy