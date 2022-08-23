Read full article on original website
news9.com
Police Release Bodycam Video Of Oklahoma City Hostage Situation, Shooting
Newly released bodycam video details the moments Oklahoma City Police say they were forced to shoot a man during a hostage situation. The domestic call came in just after 1 a.m. on August 13. The scene quickly took a turn once officers arrived on the scene. “As far as I’m...
news9.com
Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Homicide
Oklahoma City Police said officers have identified a person of interest in a Saturday morning homicide. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at a homeless encampment on W. Memorial Rd. between N. Santa Fe and N. Western Ave. Authorities told News 9 the victim is a male, his age...
news9.com
Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
news9.com
Motorcycle Community Honors Fellow Rider, Fallen Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Sgt. Bobby Swartz was a long-time member of the law enforcement community in Oklahoma County. He was also an avid motorcycle rider. “We going to go over to this church and say bye to our brother, then escort him to his final resting spot,” said Kevin Blake, a friend in the biking community.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
Thousands Without Power In Oklahoma City Metro Following Severe Storms
Nearly 7,000 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers are without power Sunday night after severe storms hit the Oklahoma City metro. According to the OG&E outage map, there are 6,942 customers without power as of 9:30 p.m. Stay tuned to News 9 online, on the app and on Facebook for Severe...
news9.com
OCPD Focusing On Improving Mental Well-Being Of Officers
Officer-involved shootings, serious accidents and horrific crime scenes can leave a mark on first-responders, and the Oklahoma City Police Department is working to provide support to officers. The OCPD Wellness Unit officially started in 2020, due to an increase in mental health education. The unit consists of officers offering peer...
news9.com
Red Bull Rapids Comes To Riversports OKC
The Red Bull Rapids racing event is coming to the U.S. for the first time and it's right here in Oklahoma. Rapid seekers will come together Saturday when the event kicks off at 12 p.m. Mike Knopp with Riversport OKC joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Saturday to discuss the...
news9.com
Fashion Friday: Belt Bags
OKLAHOMA CITY - It's Fashion Friday! Courtney Fisher joined News 9 at 4 p.m. Friday to talk about all things fashion. This week's segment is on belt bags.
news9.com
OKCPS Announces Fall Readiness Program
Oklahoma City Public Schools is offering a free resource for families to help prepare children for early education. The workshops, materials and toys provided will all be free plus there are virtual learning options available. Parents can register their child for the fall school readiness workshops happening this September by...
news9.com
OSU Softball Signs NIL Deal With Auto Dealership
PERRY, Okla. - Seth Wadley Auto Group in Perry announced its team-wide deal with the team Thursday, Aug. 25. The dealership said it felt like this was the perfect opportunity to support standout athletes who exemplify the values of their business and community.
