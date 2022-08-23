Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Mother accused of abducting her 4-year-old son says it was all a misunderstanding
KANAWHA COUNTY — A midnight AMBER Alert in Kanawha County came to an end early Saturday morning when a mother accused of abducting her son was found and taken back into custody. The mother said it was all a misunderstanding. Just hours after Sarah Hall was charged with child...
Man killed in Charleston officer-involved shooting
Charleston police officers shot and killed a man late Saturday after suspect allegedly shot and killed police canine.
Metro News
Wanted man killed by Charleston police after suspect kills police canine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police shot and killed a suspect late Saturday night moments after the man shot and killed a police canine. A news release from Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said police were called to the 100 block of East Point Drive at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man, wanted by police, was there.
Charleston murder suspect turns self in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for murder in Charleston is off the streets. On Sunday, Charleston Police said that Shavan Vondell Collins turned himself in and is currently at the Charleston Police Department. Collins is accused of shooting Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, who was found in the front yard of a house on the […]
4-year-old boy found after Amber Alert issued in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A 4-year-old boy was found after an Amber Alert was issued in the early hours of Saturday morning. An alert sent by Kanawha County 911 just after midnight said that Carter Fulks was taken from his home on Brounland Rd. in the Alum Creek area by his mother, Sarah Hall. The alert […]
One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
Saturday shooting sends one to hospital in Charleston
It happened around 11:15 Saturday night, Metro 911 Dispatchers say, on East Point Drive in Charleston.
Testimony: South Charleston man shot wife while she was pregnant with his child
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting his wife in the head was found guilty by a jury. Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler says that 42-year-old Anthony Morgan, of South Charleston, was found guilty of six felony offenses. Morgan was charged with malicious wounding in November of 2021 after South Charleston Police found […]
Huntington kidnapping suspect former Ohio school superintendent
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in Huntington. Last Wednesday, the Huntington Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. On Thursday, 59-year-old William J. Morrison III was arrested and charged with kidnapping. […]
Metro News
Body found in Cross Lanes was located in a freezer, sheriff’s office says
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — More details have been released about a body that was found in the past week in Cross Lanes. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the body found Friday was located in a freezer. Deputies were responding to a well-being call in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive when the body was found.
UPDATE: Man who lured two children into his vehicle found, charged with kidnapping
UPDATE: HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident in which two young children were lured into a vehicle on August 17. According to reports from the Huntington Police Department, William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington was arrested at approximately 8:00pm on Thursday, August 25 as a result of efforts from the Huntington Police Department Detective Bureau, SWAT Team, Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force, and the Barboursville Police Department.
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police on motorcycle at speeds of 160mph in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after popping a wheelie on a motorcycle, cutting vehicles off and evading law enforcement. A criminal complaint says Brandon Ashworth, 18 of Ona, was the driver of the motorcycle. On Tuesday, Cabell County dispatch says around 10 p.m., police began pursuing a motorcycle in Barboursville. […]
wchstv.com
South Charleston police looking for suspect in fraudulent purchase investigation
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston police said they are trying to identify a man suspected of making two fraudulent purchases. The South Charleston Police Department in a Facebook post reported that the incident occurred July 31 at a business. Anyone who has information on the incident is...
UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash, road reopened
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have reopened after being shut down for nearly 19 hours after a tractor-trailer crash caused a chemical spill near Pax overnight. PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer […]
Man convicted of murdering his neighbor in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been convicted of first-degree murder. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43, of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
WVNT-TV
Woman missing in Raleigh County found safe
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Saunders was last seen in the Beaver area on July 21, 2022. Her family reported her missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Missing teen sought in Kanawha County
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep
PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
lootpress.com
Two arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Oak Hill men face charges after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 25, 2022, deputies were patrolling in the Hilltop area when they attempted to stop a...
wchstv.com
Woman reported missing in Raleigh County found safe, sheriff's office said
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:48 p.m. 8/23/22. A woman who had been reported missing in Raleigh County has been found safe, the sheriff's office said. Michelle Elizabeth Kelly has been located, according to a post Tuesday on the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. ORIGINAL STORY. The...
