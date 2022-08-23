ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Lanes, WV

Metro News

Wanted man killed by Charleston police after suspect kills police canine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police shot and killed a suspect late Saturday night moments after the man shot and killed a police canine. A news release from Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said police were called to the 100 block of East Point Drive at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man, wanted by police, was there.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston murder suspect turns self in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for murder in Charleston is off the streets. On Sunday, Charleston Police said that Shavan Vondell Collins turned himself in and is currently at the Charleston Police Department. Collins is accused of shooting Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, who was found in the front yard of a house on the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
City
Cross Lanes, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington kidnapping suspect former Ohio school superintendent

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in Huntington. Last Wednesday, the Huntington Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. On Thursday, 59-year-old William J. Morrison III was arrested and charged with kidnapping. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Man who lured two children into his vehicle found, charged with kidnapping

UPDATE: HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident in which two young children were lured into a vehicle on August 17. According to reports from the Huntington Police Department, William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington was arrested at approximately 8:00pm on Thursday, August 25 as a result of efforts from the Huntington Police Department Detective Bureau, SWAT Team, Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force, and the Barboursville Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Man convicted of murdering his neighbor in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been convicted of first-degree murder. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43, of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Woman missing in Raleigh County found safe

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Saunders was last seen in the Beaver area on July 21, 2022. Her family reported her missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep

PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
lootpress.com

Two arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Oak Hill men face charges after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 25, 2022, deputies were patrolling in the Hilltop area when they attempted to stop a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Community Policy