Animoca Brands, a leader in Web3 investments and crypto games in Asia, is expanding into Japan due to its local company obtaining $45 million in the capital at a $500 million pre-assessment. Animoca Brands KK, a corporate strategy subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd., has raised an aggregate of US$45 million from MUFG Bank Limited and Animoca Brands Co. Ltd., valuing the corporation at roughly US$500 million. The company is focusing on cooperative partnerships in Japan for NFT-related investment opportunities. According to the news release from March 3, 2022, Animoca Brands Japan has been thinking about working with MUFG to pursue commercial potential in the NFT sector.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO