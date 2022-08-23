Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
Earnings Could Be Non-Stop With Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), and SpookySwap (BOO)
One of the great things about cryptocurrencies is that they make it easy to earn passive income at a far greater rate than you might find at a savings bank. This is because cryptos cut out the middlemen. Instead of all the fees going to rich shareholders, they go to the average person. Here are three crypto assets that could bring you ongoing earnings.
Animoca Brands Japan Raises $45 Million to Expand Its Web3 Business
Animoca Brands, a leader in Web3 investments and crypto games in Asia, is expanding into Japan due to its local company obtaining $45 million in the capital at a $500 million pre-assessment. Animoca Brands KK, a corporate strategy subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd., has raised an aggregate of US$45 million from MUFG Bank Limited and Animoca Brands Co. Ltd., valuing the corporation at roughly US$500 million. The company is focusing on cooperative partnerships in Japan for NFT-related investment opportunities. According to the news release from March 3, 2022, Animoca Brands Japan has been thinking about working with MUFG to pursue commercial potential in the NFT sector.
Time to Go All Guns Blazing for Faster ETH 2.0 After the Mega ‘Merge’
The Merge upgrade is joining the execution layer (mainnet) with the proof of stake consensus layer (Beacon Chain), which eliminates energy-intensive mining for sustainable crypto infrastructure growth. Now the ETH holders can stake their holding to become validators instead of miners. Investors are optimistic about ETH’s growth because Ethereum 2.0...
LABEL Foundation to Integrate With Project Galaxy for NFT Airdrop
LABEL Foundation announced an official partnership with Project Galaxy. The collaboration will help LABEL Foundation release its first-ever NFT airdrop for early supporters. The users can earn unique badges through the airdrop, which can be used as credentials to enter future giveaways. Participants can complete tasks on Project Galaxy to grab one of Tracks badge NFTs.
Trust Machines: Changing Bitcoin’s Narrative by Adding More Utility to the Legacy Chain
Bitcoin (BTC) is speedily moving away from its age-old narrative of being a “store of value” as emerging solutions accelerate the network’s expansion into previously uncharted territories. While dozens of second and third-generation blockchains have aggressively expanded their use-cases, especially regarding programmability, the Bitcoin community has always...
Ethereum Records Higher Lows; ETH May Hit $1740 Level Soon
Ethereum holds its $200 billion market capitalization with the buying support it gained from $1500 levels. On the fundamental level, the news of its merger is creating massive waves in price action as an unpredictable outcome is most likely to take place. Many crypto experts emphasize that changing Proof of Work for Proof of Stake wouldn’t create any drop in the transaction fees currently applicable on the Ethereum network.
Boson Protocol v2 to Soon Go Live on Polygon
Boson Protocol has announced that it will go live on Polygon in the current year’s fourth quarter. Boson Protocol has been termed as one of the basics in forming and adopting the Web3 ecosystem, especially in the eCommerce sector. It enables digital to physical redemption by eliminating the presence of an intermediary.
Ethereum Adopting D/Bond’s ERC-3475 Standard
Ethereum Foundation recently announced adopting the ETRC-3475 standard by D/Bond, and the adoption will help Ethereum add value to its ecosystem and infrastructure. After carefully debating and evaluating the proposal, Ethereum is ready to present the standard to EF experts and DeFi & Web 3.0 enthusiasts. Now, the EIP-3475 has been accepted as an API standard to issue bonds alongside redemption data.
