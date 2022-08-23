Read full article on original website
Justin Verlander injury: Astros Cy Young candidate exits with leg injury
The Astros are holding their breath after star pitcher Justin Verlander had to exit Sunday’s game against the Orioles with an injury. Having lost Justin Verlander to injury for the last two seasons, it’s easy to see why Astros fans would like to drape him in bubble wrap to keep him healthy for the postseason.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
MLB・
3 Yankees in danger of losing 2023 roster spot after Oswaldo Cabrera debut
Whether Oswaldo Cabrera comes around on the offensive end or not, it’s evident the youngster is an asset for the New York Yankees this year and beyond solely because of his immaculate defensive versatility. He’s already logged reps at third base, second base, shortstop and right field in his first seven big-league games.
Yankees sign 2 surprise lefties, including ex-Blue Jay and reunion no one wanted
On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees placed Aroldis Chapman on the IL with a leg infection (via tattoo), but declined to replace him on the active roster. Most assumed that they’d play willingly short-handed until Clay Holmes was prepared to be activated from his back injury-based IL stint. That move supposedly still awaits, prior to Monday’s series opener in Anaheim.
Buck Showalter is ready to get wild if the Mets win the World Series
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter indicated that he will dye his hair if the team wins the World Series. The New York Mets are continuing to enjoy what has been a successful season thus far. They hired Buck Showalter to be their manager, and brought in a plethora of players, such as Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha, just to name a few. As of Aug. 28, they are still in first place in the NL East, and look like favorites to be in the World Series.
Are the Yankees going to DFA Aroldis Chapman amid long layoff?
For a second there, Aroldis Chapman appeared to be “back” for the New York Yankees, which was bringing the bullpen situation into focus as injuries began to pile up and regressions continued to take shape. Before that, though, some fans had wondered if the Yankees were going to...
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
