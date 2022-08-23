ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

Buck Showalter is ready to get wild if the Mets win the World Series

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter indicated that he will dye his hair if the team wins the World Series. The New York Mets are continuing to enjoy what has been a successful season thus far. They hired Buck Showalter to be their manager, and brought in a plethora of players, such as Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha, just to name a few. As of Aug. 28, they are still in first place in the NL East, and look like favorites to be in the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

FanSided

