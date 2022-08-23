NH DHHS outlines strategies to support recruitment and retention of child care workforce

Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Schools work to get the word out to families who need to reapply for free, reduced lunches
Story Produced by New Hampshire Public Radio, a Member of. Free school lunches have been available to all students for the past two years, but that’s no longer the case. Families that qualify for free or reduced-price meals must once again apply for the benefit, something that hasn’t been required during the pandemic.
manchesterinklink.com
Miss New Hampshire 2021’s personal walk to recovery
LACONIA, NH — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches,...
manchesterinklink.com
Thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.
MANCHESTER, NH — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for our area until 8 p.m. Friday. A cold front will cross the area in the afternoon and tonight bringing the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. Current guidance from the Weather Service is that strong...
manchesterinklink.com
Monday’s weather: Hot and mostly sunny, high of 91 + what’s on tap for Labor Day weekend
VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click to hear highlights for Monday, Aug. 29 weather forecast, and what’s on tap for the Labor Day Weekend. High pressure remains in control through the first part of the week. Mostly sunny today, as the flow, starts to turn more southwesterly, hotter, and more humid air to work back into New Hampshire.
Comments / 0