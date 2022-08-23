Read full article on original website
Virginia Emergency COVID-19 SNAP Benefits Will Be Released September 16th
(Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock Images) Relief is on the way for families struggling to make ends meet and those who are worried about feeding their families in September. In fact, a recent study published by ABC 13 news, the study found the national average for groceries is $355.50 a month per person; however, the average cost in Virginia is only $298.01.
WSLS
Latino families in Roanoke voice issues in meeting with Virginia Latino Advisory Board
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Latino Advisory Board visited the Star City to relay concerns from the Latino community to the governor. One by one, Latinos in the Roanoke Valley stood up to voice the troubles they face to the Virginia Latino Advisory Board Thursday night at Casa Latina.
NBC 29 News
Boar’s Head Resort hosts Virginia Festival of the Wheel
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the fourth annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel. Money raised from Sunday’s event is going to the UVA Cancer Center Patient Fund. “It was started by our chairman, Mr. Michael Bolden,” board advisor Bill Krzastek said “His family...
13newsnow.com
Who qualifies for Virginia's expanded free school meal program?
State leaders are urging families to apply for those free meals. So we're breaking down who is eligible, and who needs to apply.
Virginia, 41 other states, moving forward in suit against Suboxone producer
Virginia and 41 other states will be proceeding with their litigation against Indivior Inc., the producers of an opioid withdrawal treatment drug, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police
A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
Three parties ordered to pay $10,000 for misrepresenting landlord-tenant activities by Virginia Attorney General
Three Richmond-based parties -- two companies and an individual -- have been ordered to pay a combined $10,000 in restitution to customers after they were accused of allegedly misrepresenting landlord-tenant activities, according to a recent release from the Virginia Attorney General's Office.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
Police investigating after driver runs stop sign, crash kills Virginia driver
According to police, a 2010 Ford Focus was driving west on Wayside Road when the driver ran through a stop sign and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer on the passenger side traveling north on Roxbury Road. The impact from the crash caused the Explorer to flip over.
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
A South Carolina elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, according to the Dillon County sheriff.
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
Virginia Releasing $500 One-Time Payments To Eligible Residents In October
(fizkes/Adobe Stock Images) With the unbelievable costs of inflation impacting many residents in Virginia, it comes as a welcome surprise that many residents may be receiving a tax rebate in October and the fall months.
Bay Net
MISSING: Terrell Brian Moore, 34; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing person, Terrell Brian Moore, age 34. Moore was last seen in Lexington Park. If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
Washington Examiner
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
WJLA
Police investigating after body discovered in wooded area behind Fairfax County apartments
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was discovered in a wooded area behind apartments in Hybla Valley, Va., according to information from Fairfax County police. Officers responded to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue at around 1 p.m. Detectives believe the body...
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
wfirnews.com
Governor Youngkin says refund checks are coming to Virginians
This morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin reported to a joint committee about Virginia’s record general fund balance, and said he plans to use some of it to give back to Virginians. WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery
Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.
Lucky Marylander won $2.2 million from lottery ticket purchased at Royal Farms
A lucky Marylander hit the jackpot. They won the Thursday, August 18 multi-match drawing. The annuity prize is an estimated $2.2 million.
