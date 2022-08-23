ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 29 News

Boar’s Head Resort hosts Virginia Festival of the Wheel

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the fourth annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel. Money raised from Sunday’s event is going to the UVA Cancer Center Patient Fund. “It was started by our chairman, Mr. Michael Bolden,” board advisor Bill Krzastek said “His family...
Daily Voice

Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police

A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
wfxrtv.com

Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
Bay Net

MISSING: Terrell Brian Moore, 34; Last Seen In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing person, Terrell Brian Moore, age 34. Moore was last seen in Lexington Park. If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news...
Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.

