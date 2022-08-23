ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City, NY
Newark, NY
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
NBC New York

Suspect Swipes Cash From Man in Wheelchair on NYC Bus Ride

Police released the first look at a come-from-behind robbery aboard a Staten Island bus earlier this month that saw a suspect stealing hundreds of dollars of cash from a man in a wheelchair. NYPD officials released video Sunday of the two-week-old robbery on an S40 MTA bus in hopes of...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding

A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center

One man died and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, authorities said. The deceased was 29 years old, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Another 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition at the hospital and a 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and then released, the OCPO said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NBC New York

Man Arrested for Stealing Long Island Fire Truck Aiding Expressway Car Crash

A brief joyride in a fire department vehicle ended in the arrest of a New Hampshire man who allegedly jumped behind the wheel after crashing his own car on Long Island. The unusual heist occurred on the Long Island Expressway Saturday, around 6:45 p.m., when police said the 33-year-old crashed into several other vehicles in Yaphank.
YAPHANK, NY
NBC New York

Drive-By NYC Shooting Grazes Woman Walking With Young Kid: NYPD

A woman and child walking through the Bronx were caught up in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, with the former suffering a graze wound to her left cheek, police said. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the Mount Eden section of the borough when a white BMW pulled up and two suspects inside opened fire.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman Fights Off 2 Thieves Trying to Swipe Jewelry in NYC Moped Drive-By

A pair of brazen moped-riding thieves rode up on two women walking down a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday in an unsuccessful attempt to swipe some jewelry. Police said two 28 year olds were strolling down East 89th Street, around the corner from the Guggenheim Museum, when they were approached by the sticky-fingered bandits.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

74-Year-Old Woman Punched in Face in Unprovoked Midtown Attack: Police

A shocking sucker-punch attack in midtown Manhattan left a 74-year-old woman knocked to the ground — and now she's afraid to walk around her own neighborhood. The unprovoked, broad-daylight assault occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East 52nd Street and Madison Avenue, police and the victim said. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was with her partner walking to Grand Central when she was suddenly hit.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Alleged Sucker-Punch Attacker Arrested for Knocking Man Out Cold at Brooklyn Mall

Police say they've arrested the man behind the jarring caught-on-camera attack that sent a man falling to the floor of a Brooklyn shopping center last weekend. The victim was at the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin around 6 p.m. Aug. 20 when the violent incident occurred. As the 36-year-old was standing, another man snuck up behind him and punched him in the side of the head.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx

A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Honors Tennis Legend Althea Gibson With Street Renaming

Althea Gibson made history by breaking barriers in tennis. Now she is getting a street renamed in her honor. During a celebration Thursday, Gibson — who was the first Black tennis player to win a Grand Slam title — was honored in her hometown, Harlem, by having a street renamed after her on what would have been her 95th birthday. The intersection of West 143rd Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, where Gibson grew up, is now called Althea Gibson Way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

