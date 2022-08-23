Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
Doctors recommend children get HPV vaccine at 11 or 12-years-old
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Medical professionals are urging parents not to skip their child’s vaccinations, especially the vaccine that prevents HPV. The virus is the most common sexually transmitted infection. While the vaccine can be given to people up to 45 years old, doctors recommend 11 and 12-year-old children...
news8000.com
Doctors may prescribe time in nature to improve patient’s health
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Don’t be surprised if your doctor gives you a prescription for parks instead of pills. Health care professionals are calling them “park prescriptions” and the ideal dose is at least two hours outside per week. The new remedy is inspired by a concept...
Comments / 0