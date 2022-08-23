Read full article on original website
Related
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Dollar General, Walmart & Target Stores Fined for Charging Wrong Prices
Click here to read the full article. Dozens of stores in North Carolina were fined by the state last week over price scanning errors found during routine inspections. According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division, a total of 61 stores in 32 North Carolina counties were fined for price scanning errors that were overcharging customers for items at checkout. Nineteen Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General locations, six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined. Additional retail stores fined included four Advance Auto Parts, as well as individual Pet Supplies Plus, Compare...
Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers
Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10...
Why Old Spice, Colgate and Dawn are locked up at drug stores
Do stores really need to lock up deodorant and toothpaste?
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Food Items You Should Never Buy at Walmart
If you've been grocery shopping lately, you've likely found yourself aghast at the high cost of various food items. These shocking price tags aren't arbitrary; they're a result of the pandemic, rising...
Why I've Stopped Using My Debit Card
For me, the protection that comes with using a credit card outweighs the convenience of a debit card.
CNET
Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items
More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
CVS Pharmacy Closes This Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area
"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
Secret Food Stamps Loophole to Get Your Starbucks Fix with EBT
Despite what you might have heard, it's not really true that there's a Starbucks on every street corner, but enough are around that you shouldn't have any problem finding one in most American cities....
I’m a McDonald’s worker – how to get a McChicken for just $1 but you need to act quick
EVERYONE loves a deal - and no one knows that better than McDonald's staff, especially as the cost of dining out continues to soar. The Golden Arches is helping to alleviate the costly back-to-school crunch by rolling out some deals on fan favorites, including its McChicken - but you've got to act fast.
Why Costco Workers Check Your Purchases?
Costco is a popular retailer in America. But unlike many stores, this one has someone standing by the door. Shoppers always have their receipts checked before they leave. Costco opened its doors in 1983. Its business model allows customers to buy their favorite items in bulk. Cashiers are careful to ring up orders and pack bags. Even so, there is a receipt check as they leave. (source)
Popculture
The Frozen Pizza Recall From Earlier This Summer Just Got Worse
Even more frozen pizzas are being pulled from store shelves. Amid a list of similar recalls spanning across multiple brands, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods on Aug. 14 voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The products were recalled after it was determined they may contain metal, posing a health risk to consumers.
Comments / 0