Dollar General, Walmart & Target Stores Fined for Charging Wrong Prices

Click here to read the full article. Dozens of stores in North Carolina were fined by the state last week over price scanning errors found during routine inspections. According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division, a total of 61 stores in 32 North Carolina counties were fined for price scanning errors that were overcharging customers for items at checkout. Nineteen Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General locations, six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined. Additional retail stores fined included four Advance Auto Parts, as well as individual Pet Supplies Plus, Compare...
Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items

More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
CVS Pharmacy Closes This Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Why Costco Workers Check Your Purchases?

Costco is a popular retailer in America. But unlike many stores, this one has someone standing by the door. Shoppers always have their receipts checked before they leave. Costco opened its doors in 1983. Its business model allows customers to buy their favorite items in bulk. Cashiers are careful to ring up orders and pack bags. Even so, there is a receipt check as they leave. (source)
The Frozen Pizza Recall From Earlier This Summer Just Got Worse

Even more frozen pizzas are being pulled from store shelves. Amid a list of similar recalls spanning across multiple brands, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods on Aug. 14 voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The products were recalled after it was determined they may contain metal, posing a health risk to consumers.
