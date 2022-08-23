From fine Italian cuisine to traditional diner fare, catch up on Local Flavor reviews from the summer

Each week, Beacon Journal reporters profile Akron area restaurants in our Local Flavor feature series.

While some of you may have been busy this summer with travel and leisure, here are a few local spots you can read up on now (and perhaps visit and try our recommended dishes) as we finish out the season.

Corkscrew Saloon

"I dare to say there may be no place in northern Ohio that is more special and outside of the ordinary than the Corkscrew Saloon nestled just west of Medina's Historic Town Square along state Route 18. ... I decided to order the perch dinner ($24) that came with three pieces of fish, fries and coleslaw. The fish had a nice taste and didn't have too much breading. The coleslaw had a little kick to it but in a good way." - Craig Webb

Local Flavor: Corkscrew Saloon in Medina serves up elegance in historic Victorian mansion

Our favorite burgers

Five hungry Beacon Journal reporters rose to the task of noshing at their favorite burger spots, from drive-ins to a variety of sit-down eateries, just so they could share them with readers. Click the link below for a sampling of the many Akron-area restaurants where you can enjoy a great hamburger.

Our favorite burgers: Sink your teeth into these juicy sandwiches

Fork and Knife

"At The Fork & Knife in Hudson, everything is made from scratch in small batches with tender, loving care. ...

I ordered a healthy, tasty lemon Parmesan salad with chicken, which features arugula, kale, romaine, roasted chick peas, delicious shaved Parmesan and refreshing lemon vinaigrette ($15 with chicken added). Steve went for the breakfast special, a hearty breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, shredded pork, potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, cilantro and delicious crema to top it off ($12).

I just had to experience two bites of Steve's breakfast, considering the wow factor of this rich, thickened Mexican cream." - Kerry Clawson

Local Flavor: Fork & Knife restaurant in Hudson specializes in freshness

Dante Boccuzzi

"My entrée was linguini alla carbonara ($24), which is composed of scratch-made noodles with pancetta, poached egg and truffle creama. I’m not normally into creamy dishes (translation: I avoid them at all costs), so it’s safe to say I was doubly surprised by how much I liked this dish." - Tawney Beans

Local Flavor: Rock ’n’ roll into fine dining at Dante Boccuzzi Akron

Coventry Diner

"The Coventry Diner serves burgers and grilled chicken sandwiches 'with as many toppings as you can handle,' so in theory, I could have had a burger with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, relish, pickles, green peppers, barbecue sauce, steak sauce, blue cheese, ranch dressing, coleslaw, onion ring, ham and a fried egg. ... I wonder how tall that burger would be?" - Mark J. Price

Local Flavor: Coventry Diner offers homestyle food in cozy atmosphere

Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria

"The Philly Cheese Steak pizza runs $12.99 for a small, $16.99 for a medium and $21.99 for a large.

"Don't bother ordering the small. Trust me, you will want more than a couple of slices. And you're going to want a slice or two for a late-night snack." - Craig Webb

Local Flavor: Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria cooks up a killer Philly cheese steak pizza

Kasai Japanese Restaurant and Grill

"(Chef Beau Schmidt and I) both love octopus, so we had to try an $11.95 order of the tako tiradido appetizer. It’s shaved octopus, cut sashimi style, topped with a tiny parsley leaf, fish roe, yuzu sauce and a colorful drop of Sriracha. A tasty work of art that even (our friend) Leanne liked. And she doesn’t even like sushi. So fresh and delicious." - Phil Masturzo

Local Flavor: Kasai Japanese Restaurant serves up fresh and oh-so-delicious sushi and meals

Sammie's Bar and Grill

"For his entrée, Steve ordered the Sammie's Burg ($12.49), one of the restaurant's four 'big burgs,' which were also a happy hour special. It's a big, 9-ounce burger with Velveeta cheese, caramelized grilled onions, dill pickle and mayo.(Owners David and Lynne DeLapa) are particularly proud of this signature burger, which won first place at Akron's National Hamburger Festival for best traditional burger." - Kerry Clawson

Local Flavor: Sammie's Bar and Grill a fun, family-owned spot with good food, vibe

EbboNique's Bake'Arie

"It’s never too early for dessert. That was my primary thought when visiting EbboNique's Bake'Arie a sweet little place that serves baked goods and vegetarian meals.

"Despite my last name, I was a bit skeptical at first about the use of navy beans as a dessert. My doubts were proved wrong at first bite. The pie was just as sweet and flavorful as pumpkin pie, with some added heft to it." - Tawney Beans

Local Flavor: EbboNique's Bake'Arie's navy bean pie, scrumptious carrot cake located in Akron food park

Casa D'Angelo

"Between the deep dish, pasta and glistening cheese, (the penne dish) had to weigh more than 5 pounds. I wasn’t sure whether to eat it or perform bicep curls. ... Let me tell you, it was absolutely, completely, utterly delicious. The perfectly cooked pasta, bubbling cheese and sweet sauce were a divine combination. There was NO WAY I was going to finish this dish in one sitting. I gave up about halfway through. You really get your money’s worth for $14." - Mark J. Price

Local Flavor: Magnifico! Casa D’Angelo in Macedonia serves delicious Italian cuisine

Franklin Square Deli

"It was on one our early dates when we were students at Kent State in the late 1980s that Jennifer treated me to a fancy — at least for broke college students — dinner at the Franklin Square Deli .

"It was love at first sight. Jennifer was swell but the Italian sub was divine.

"The sub bun was perfect and the fresh lettuce and onion seasoned with olive oil, wine vinegar and Italian seasoning were just as I remembered." - Craig Webb

Local Flavor: Franklin Square Deli in Kent has been serving up tasty subs since 1983

Fred's Diner

"Bacon is the top seller at Fred's, ranked in numerous local reader polls as the spot for the best breakfast in Akron. Before the pandemic, when the restaurant was open seven days a week, Fred's used to go through 14 tons of bacon a year, said owner Fred Spencer." - Kerry Clawson

Local Flavor: Fred's Diner a step back in time with delicious grub

Blue Habanero

"The plan was to order the $55 Family Taco Tray so we could try a variety of taco flavors. ... A huge platter of 12 corn tacos in four flavors was brought to the table. It also comes with four sides of Mexican rice, cilantro white rice, black beans and refried beans. It was a lot of food. Now I know why they call it the family tray." - Phil Masturzo

Local Flavor: Blue Habanero serves authentic Mexican cuisine in downtown Brecksville

Sunrise Social

"Let’s start with the chicken and waffles. To make it, chef Gage Hedges dredges two chicken tenders in flour, soaks them in Cajun buttermilk and gives them a coating of cornflakes before frying both to a golden crisp. Those are then stacked with Belgian waffles and topped with house-made gravy and sriracha maple syrup. I ordered mine without gravy and with the syrup on the side, but that didn’t stop this flavor bomb from rocking my morning." - Tawney Beans

Local Flavor: Sunrise Social serves innovative, traditional breakfast in Uniontown

Mama's Hot Dogs

"The homemade meat sauce, which offers a hint of cinnamon, was slathered across a plump, juicy dog on a soft, fresh bun. It was so good that I blanked out and forgot to take notes, but I believe I ate the whole thing in five delicious bites. My only regret is that I didn’t order two." - Mark Price

Local Flavor: Grab a quick bite at Mama’s Hot Dogs

Swine BBQ

"I asked (owner Brian) Hilberg, who was busy working in the open kitchen, his favorite menu choices. ... Hillberg said his "go to" items are a beef brisket "sammich" with a side of smoked cabbage. I decided to add a side of cole slaw that had a good vinegar base.

"Before we knew it, like the restaurant's namesake, we had licked our plates clean. No piggy bags for us." - Craig Webb

Local Flavor: Swine BBQ offers great eats and front-row seats of Medina's historic Square

