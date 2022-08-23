ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

From fine Italian cuisine to traditional diner fare, catch up on Local Flavor reviews from the summer

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

Each week, Beacon Journal reporters profile Akron area restaurants in our Local Flavor feature series.

While some of you may have been busy this summer with travel and leisure, here are a few local spots you can read up on now (and perhaps visit and try our recommended dishes) as we finish out the season.

Corkscrew Saloon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cEcj_0hRyghDi00

"I dare to say there may be no place in northern Ohio that is more special and outside of the ordinary than the Corkscrew Saloon nestled just west of Medina's Historic Town Square along state Route 18. ... I decided to order the perch dinner ($24) that came with three pieces of fish, fries and coleslaw. The fish had a nice taste and didn't have too much breading. The coleslaw had a little kick to it but in a good way." - Craig Webb

Local Flavor: Corkscrew Saloon in Medina serves up elegance in historic Victorian mansion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fedDm_0hRyghDi00

Our favorite burgers

Five hungry Beacon Journal reporters rose to the task of noshing at their favorite burger spots, from drive-ins to a variety of sit-down eateries, just so they could share them with readers. Click the link below for a sampling of the many Akron-area restaurants where you can enjoy a great hamburger.

Our favorite burgers: Sink your teeth into these juicy sandwiches

Fork and Knife

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owToF_0hRyghDi00

"At The Fork & Knife in Hudson, everything is made from scratch in small batches with tender, loving care. ...

I ordered a healthy, tasty lemon Parmesan salad with chicken, which features arugula, kale, romaine, roasted chick peas, delicious shaved Parmesan and refreshing lemon vinaigrette ($15 with chicken added). Steve went for the breakfast special, a hearty breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, shredded pork, potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, cilantro and delicious crema to top it off ($12).

I just had to experience two bites of Steve's breakfast, considering the wow factor of this rich, thickened Mexican cream." - Kerry Clawson

Local Flavor: Fork & Knife restaurant in Hudson specializes in freshness

Dante Boccuzzi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwgwq_0hRyghDi00

"My entrée was linguini alla carbonara ($24), which is composed of scratch-made noodles with pancetta, poached egg and truffle creama. I’m not normally into creamy dishes (translation: I avoid them at all costs), so it’s safe to say I was doubly surprised by how much I liked this dish." - Tawney Beans

Local Flavor: Rock ’n’ roll into fine dining at Dante Boccuzzi Akron

Coventry Diner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tuso4_0hRyghDi00

"The Coventry Diner serves burgers and grilled chicken sandwiches 'with as many toppings as you can handle,' so in theory, I could have had a burger with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, relish, pickles, green peppers, barbecue sauce, steak sauce, blue cheese, ranch dressing, coleslaw, onion ring, ham and a fried egg. ... I wonder how tall that burger would be?" - Mark J. Price

Local Flavor: Coventry Diner offers homestyle food in cozy atmosphere

Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Es73G_0hRyghDi00

"The Philly Cheese Steak pizza runs $12.99 for a small, $16.99 for a medium and $21.99 for a large.

"Don't bother ordering the small. Trust me, you will want more than a couple of slices. And you're going to want a slice or two for a late-night snack." - Craig Webb

Local Flavor: Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria cooks up a killer Philly cheese steak pizza

Kasai Japanese Restaurant and Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJWQQ_0hRyghDi00

"(Chef Beau Schmidt and I) both love octopus, so we had to try an $11.95 order of the tako tiradido appetizer. It’s shaved octopus, cut sashimi style, topped with a tiny parsley leaf, fish roe, yuzu sauce and a colorful drop of Sriracha. A tasty work of art that even (our friend) Leanne liked. And she doesn’t even like sushi. So fresh and delicious." - Phil Masturzo

Local Flavor: Kasai Japanese Restaurant serves up fresh and oh-so-delicious sushi and meals

Sammie's Bar and Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1JW5_0hRyghDi00

"For his entrée, Steve ordered the Sammie's Burg ($12.49), one of the restaurant's four 'big burgs,' which were also a happy hour special. It's a big, 9-ounce burger with Velveeta cheese, caramelized grilled onions, dill pickle and mayo.(Owners David and Lynne DeLapa) are particularly proud of this signature burger, which won first place at Akron's National Hamburger Festival for best traditional burger." - Kerry Clawson

Local Flavor: Sammie's Bar and Grill a fun, family-owned spot with good food, vibe

EbboNique's Bake'Arie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mlu5d_0hRyghDi00

"It’s never too early for dessert. That was my primary thought when visiting EbboNique's Bake'Arie a sweet little place that serves baked goods and vegetarian meals.

"Despite my last name, I was a bit skeptical at first about the use of navy beans as a dessert. My doubts were proved wrong at first bite. The pie was just as sweet and flavorful as pumpkin pie, with some added heft to it." - Tawney Beans

Local Flavor: EbboNique's Bake'Arie's navy bean pie, scrumptious carrot cake located in Akron food park

Casa D'Angelo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7AXg_0hRyghDi00

"Between the deep dish, pasta and glistening cheese, (the penne dish) had to weigh more than 5 pounds. I wasn’t sure whether to eat it or perform bicep curls. ... Let me tell you, it was absolutely, completely, utterly delicious. The perfectly cooked pasta, bubbling cheese and sweet sauce were a divine combination. There was NO WAY I was going to finish this dish in one sitting. I gave up about halfway through. You really get your money’s worth for $14." - Mark J. Price

Local Flavor: Magnifico! Casa D’Angelo in Macedonia serves delicious Italian cuisine

Franklin Square Deli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WE4uY_0hRyghDi00

"It was on one our early dates when we were students at Kent State in the late 1980s that Jennifer treated me to a fancy — at least for broke college students — dinner at the Franklin Square Deli .

"It was love at first sight. Jennifer was swell but the Italian sub was divine.

"The sub bun was perfect and the fresh lettuce and onion seasoned with olive oil, wine vinegar and Italian seasoning were just as I remembered." - Craig Webb

Local Flavor: Franklin Square Deli in Kent has been serving up tasty subs since 1983

Fred's Diner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5dxV_0hRyghDi00

"Bacon is the top seller at Fred's, ranked in numerous local reader polls as the spot for the best breakfast in Akron. Before the pandemic, when the restaurant was open seven days a week, Fred's used to go through 14 tons of bacon a year, said owner Fred Spencer." - Kerry Clawson

Local Flavor: Fred's Diner a step back in time with delicious grub

Blue Habanero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzNak_0hRyghDi00

"The plan was to order the $55 Family Taco Tray so we could try a variety of taco flavors. ... A huge platter of 12 corn tacos in four flavors was brought to the table. It also comes with four sides of Mexican rice, cilantro white rice, black beans and refried beans. It was a lot of food. Now I know why they call it the family tray." - Phil Masturzo

Local Flavor: Blue Habanero serves authentic Mexican cuisine in downtown Brecksville

Sunrise Social

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSkOs_0hRyghDi00

"Let’s start with the chicken and waffles. To make it, chef Gage Hedges dredges two chicken tenders in flour, soaks them in Cajun buttermilk and gives them a coating of cornflakes before frying both to a golden crisp. Those are then stacked with Belgian waffles and topped with house-made gravy and sriracha maple syrup. I ordered mine without gravy and with the syrup on the side, but that didn’t stop this flavor bomb from rocking my morning." - Tawney Beans

Local Flavor: Sunrise Social serves innovative, traditional breakfast in Uniontown

Mama's Hot Dogs

"The homemade meat sauce, which offers a hint of cinnamon, was slathered across a plump, juicy dog on a soft, fresh bun. It was so good that I blanked out and forgot to take notes, but I believe I ate the whole thing in five delicious bites. My only regret is that I didn’t order two." - Mark Price

Local Flavor: Grab a quick bite at Mama’s Hot Dogs

Swine BBQ

"I asked (owner Brian) Hilberg, who was busy working in the open kitchen, his favorite menu choices. ... Hillberg said his "go to" items are a beef brisket "sammich" with a side of smoked cabbage. I decided to add a side of cole slaw that had a good vinegar base.

"Before we knew it, like the restaurant's namesake, we had licked our plates clean. No piggy bags for us." - Craig Webb

Local Flavor: Swine BBQ offers great eats and front-row seats of Medina's historic Square

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: From fine Italian cuisine to traditional diner fare, catch up on Local Flavor reviews from the summer

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Akron, Canton breweries team up on beer dinner

AKRON, Ohio – Lock 15 Brewing Co. of Akron and Royal Docks Brewing Co. of Canton are joining forces for a four-course dinner next month. Dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Lock 15. MENU. Welcome beer is a 1913 Pilsner, a Czech-style light-bodied pilsner with...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron Pizzafest Celebrates Third Year at Lock 3

Who doesn’t love pizza? College students would probably die without it. (Ever been to a small college town and seen that every other business is a pizza shop?) For three days, you can stop by downtown Akron’s Lock 3 where Akron Pizzafest will be hosting its 3rd annual event, and try pizzas from a bunch of local vendors, either full pies or slices if you’d like to do a comparison thing, and find your favorite Whether you like vegetables, sausage, anchovies or even something more exotic, it’ll probably be offered somewhere.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uniontown, OH
Akron, OH
Restaurants
Akron, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Akron, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
weeklyvillager.com

All’s Fair In…Maybe Not

Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
Cleveland.com

Area’s past comes to life in old photos

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Wadsworth Pickle Palooza is the best “dill” in town

Pickle Palooza, the next Main Street Wadsworth downtown event, is the biggest “dill” in town. The family-friend event will be held Sept. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., with pickleball, a “Find the Pickle” scavenger hunt, a strolling pickle for photo ops, and several pickle vendors. The Wadsworth...
WADSWORTH, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Spencer
Person
Sammie
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Italian Cuisine#Blue Cheese#Italian Food#Grilled Cheese#Travel And Leisure#Food Drink#Restaurants#Local Flavor#Beacon Journal#Victorian#The Fork Knife
Cleveland.com

8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cleveland19.com

‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
msn.com

Sugarcreek, Ohio Travel Guide - Amish Country

Yesterday we took a day trip to Sugarcreek, Walnut Creek and Charm, Ohio, just to visit Amish Country for the day. Visiting Amish Country is like stepping into a time capsule, and it’s a wonderful way to escape a hectic life for a few hours. I grew up visiting...
SUGARCREEK, OH
cleveland19.com

2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy