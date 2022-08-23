ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Grand jury indicts Escambia inmate for first-degree murder in cellmate's fentanyl overdose

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbpMj_0hRygQAF00

An Escambia County Jail inmate was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after allegedly causing the fatal overdose of her cellmate.

A grand jury indicted Pamela Schwarz, 40, on a first-degree murder charge by unlawful distribution of drugs after she allegedly gave her 52-year-old cellmate, Shirley Barney, a deadly dose of fentanyl.

"It is alleged that the Defendant smuggled fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl (synthetic fentanyl) into the jail and gave it to her cellmate who later died from an overdose of the drugs on May 24, 2022," according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

Original report: Escambia inmate charged with homicide after cellmate dies of fentanyl overdose

Fentanyl crisis: Escambia County plagued by fentanyl: 'We're being compared to Huntington, West Virginia'

Schwarz was also indicted on charges of introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons announced in a press conference July 11 that Schwarz was charged in the death of her cellmate.

Simmons said Schwarz saw Barney had an adverse reaction, and instead of telling authorities or guards, she helped her cellmate to her bed.

Schwarz allegedly then took the remaining drugs and flushed them down the toilet, according to Simmons.

Several hours later, corrections officers found the 52-year-old unresponsive.

Schwarz is currently serving a 20-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing drug equipment, according to court records.

She remains in the Escambia County Jail awaiting her next docket day scheduled for Nov. 9.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Grand jury indicts Escambia inmate for first-degree murder in cellmate's fentanyl overdose

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
MOBILE, AL
Brewton Standard

East Brewton Police searching for two suspects

EAST BREWTON POLICE are asking for the public’s assistance in locating these two individuals: Madissen Bush and Tyler Stallworth. Earlier today, these two were involved in a foot pursuit involving an East Brewton Police officer that ended with an assault on the officer. They were seen leaving the area in a 2021 Hyundai Tuscon.
EAST BREWTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
State
West Virginia State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Grand Jury#Fentanyl#Drugs#Violent Crime
WALA-TV FOX10

Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
SARALAND, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue.  The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene. All three were taken to the […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police arrest man accused of robbing credit union

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after workers at a local credit union called police about a robbery, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officers said they were called to Family Security Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man came into the bank and robbed it. While responding to the […]
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

APD arrests 2 for drug offenses

Two Atmore residents were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses on Aug. 19, according to officials. Atmore Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Curtis McCants, 44, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana I; and Tracy Jackson, 48, of Atmore, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ATMORE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy