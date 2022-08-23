ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly direct check payments in just six days

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
