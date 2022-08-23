Read full article on original website
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
northwestmoinfo.com
New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
KMOV
Missouri doctor sentenced to 1 year in prison for giving patients unapproved Orthovisc
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri doctor will serve time for healthcare fraud. Reports say, Dr. Abdul Naushad, 58, and his wife Wajiha Naushad, 47, injected patients with cheaper, foreign Orthovisc that had not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Approved injections come in a pre-filled syringe, and it is inserted into the knee to relieve osteoarthritis pain and is only available by prescription.
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatal UTV crash in Camden County
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweet Friday evening about an investigation of a fatal UTV crash in Camden County. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatal UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Passengers stranded for hours in Jefferson City after Greyhound bus breaks down
More than a dozen people were stranded in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot for hours after their Greyhound bus broke down. The post Passengers stranded for hours in Jefferson City after Greyhound bus breaks down appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Centralia-area residents pack courtroom for hearing in enticement case
Two Centralia mothers say a Boone County man charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child is a threat to children. The mothers spoke at Tuesday’s emotional court hearing at the Boone County Courthouse for 33-year-old David Hoppock of Centralia, who’s currently jailed without bond. The Centralia...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
Magic 95.1
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
krcgtv.com
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
abc17news.com
Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
Illinois Residents Will Be Getting a $50 Tax Rebate Check if They Filed a 2021 Tax Return
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Illinois Department of Revenue will start sending Rebate Checks on the week of September 12th. In April, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker included rebate checks for state taxpayers in the state’s budget.
Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser
A Centralia woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI, resisting arrest and careless driving after her vehicle hit a deputy's cruiser Wednesday night on Highway 63. The post Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wearegreenbay.com
Carnival worker at Brown County Fair arrested on child enticement charges
(WFRV) – A man from Missouri is facing two charges after he allegedly tried to meet up with a minor while he was working at the Brown County Fair. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 40-year-old Brian Bradley was arrested on August 18 while working at the Brown County Fair. A human trafficking operation that involved an undercover escort advertisement was used to target people who were interested in soliciting minors for commercial sex.
This Is Nebraska's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
