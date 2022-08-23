ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

PCC hosts health careers camp for PCS students

By Rob Goldberg, Pitt Community College
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvziG_0hRyfhBV00

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — For the first time since COVID-19’s emergence, Pitt Community College’s Health Sciences Division welcomed Pitt County high school students to campus for Destination Health Careers (DHC).

A two-day camp for Pitt County Schools (PCS) Health Sciences Academy students, DHC gave the college, PCS and ECU Health an opportunity to introduce 36 prospective health care professionals to a variety of medical careers through presentations and hands-on activities.

PCC Health Sciences Dean Donna Neal said Pitt hosted the camp each year between 2010 and 2019. But when the pandemic spread, she said DHC organizers had no choice but to put the in-person visits and demonstrations on hold.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to do it since 2019,” Neal said. “We facilitated several virtual sessions with the academy students during the pandemic, but it’s very difficult to do a health career justice in a virtual presentation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHPD2_0hRyfhBV00
PCS Health Sciences Academy students look on as PCC Dental Assisting Instructor Desiree’ Perry demonstrates proper toothbrushing technique. The demonstration came as part of the two-day Destination Health Careers camp the college hosted earlier this month. (PCC photo)

Neal said offering students a chance to participate in hands-on activities “really gives them a better understanding of just how many career opportunities are available in health care.” She said it also helps them select careers that fit them best personally.

Nine programs—Dental Assisting, Emergency Medical Science, Medical Assisting, Medical Sonography, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Polysomnography, Radiography and Respiratory Therapy—participated in this year’s event, which took place in PCC’s state-of-the-art health sciences facilities Aug. 9-10.

“This is such an eye-opening event, a game-changer for many,” said ECU Health Program Coordinator Nancy Turner. “By the time students reach their senior year, they often reflect and reference Destination Health Careers as the most impactful event of their Health Sciences Academy experiences.”

Students agreed. While one was “surprised” by the number of health care career options, another thought DHC was “a wonderful event” that would help with the career decision-making process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Businesses excited about ECU students returning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With students from East Carolina University back for the fall semester, many businesses around Greenville are seeing more people in their restaurants and shops. If you’ve been around Greenville, you’ve probably noticed more students out and about. That’s especially true on a Friday night and the weekend. Uptown Greenville businesses say […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Police Department get kids ready for school, one haircut at a time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department on Saturday helped host the sixth annual Back-to-School Free Haircut and Backpack Giveaway event. It is part of the GPD’s Cops and Barbers program, designed to build relationships between the police and the community. Hundreds of kids received haircuts between the six locations hosting the Cops and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Parker Byrd undergoes successful 16th surgery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd underwent a successful 16th surgery Friday, as doctors continued to clean and close wounds on what is left of his right knee. “Surgery #16 went well,” Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, said in a Facebook update Friday. “A small amount of closures to the stump and both wound vac changes. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pollocksville business celebrates anniversary, finalist for Chick-fil-A grant

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Friday in Pollocksville, The Filling Station celebrated five years of serving the community. Throughout the afternoon, they recognized volunteers who have helped them over the years and highlighted their teaching kitchen, which is almost complete, along with a new forklift to help make food distributions easier. “Well, it feels like just […]
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winterville, NC
Education
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Education
City
Winterville, NC
WNCT

Episode 43: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Trucking company to bring more jobs to Greene County

A trucking operation is expected to bring over 100 new jobs to the Greene County job market. Trucking company to bring more jobs to Greene County. Restaurant holds fundraiser for Greenville organizations. Greenville Police Department get kids ready for school, …. Back-to-school event held in Farmville. Candlelight vigil honors fallen...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcc#Health Care#Medical Services#College#General Health#Pitt Community College#Health Sciences Division#Pcs Rrb#Ecu Health#Pcc Health Sciences#Dhc
WNCT

East Carolina takes care of Norfolk State in three

GREENVILLE, N.C. – With the chance to end its opening weekend of the season on a high note, East Carolina took care of business by sweeping Norfolk State (25-21, 25-20, 25-16) Saturday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Freshman sensation Angeles Alderete earned Pirate Invitational All-Tournament Team honors for her efforts over the three […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect wanted, victim identified in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the name of the victim and a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week. On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

GPD investigating after two injured in shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Saturday. Police responded to the area of McClellan Street and Brown Street for a shot spotter activation. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. A short time later, officers discovered […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office: Person killed in shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a person on Friday. Just before noon, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Van Ness Avenue, near the intersection with Lombard Avenue in Greenville, to a report of a person shot. Deputies arrived and found the person dead from […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
WNCT

Former ECU star joining LIV Golf tour

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Add Harold Varner III to the list of PGA Tour players jumping ship for the LIV Golf tour. Varner, who was a star at East Carolina University, reportedly joined the tour along with British Open champion Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale, according to SI.com. The […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates rout Monarchs, 3-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team wrapped up a stretch of four consecutive games against 2021 NCAA Tournament team with a 3-0 rout of the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday at Johnson Stadium. Abby Sowa, Isabella Gutiérrez and Sydney Schnell scored the goals for the Pirates and Maeve English earned her eighth career […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU volleyball team earns split in first day of invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina began its 2022 season Friday with a 3-1 victory over Furman and a three-set loss at the hands of Towson inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on day one of the Pirate Invitational. ECU faces off with Norfolk State Saturday at 4 p.m. to close tournament play. The Spartans fell […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for drug, gun crimes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after an incident that happened on Wednesday. At about 4:24 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Highway in Greenville working a separate incident when they were alerted to a fight in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two-month investigation ends in arrest of five on drug charges

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wanted fugitive arrested after traffic stop, chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a traffic stop and brief chase. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road in Greenville with assistance from the Patrol […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy