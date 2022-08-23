Read full article on original website
Deputies kill suspect while investigating homicide in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a Bay County apartment complex, one of whom was killed by sheriff’s deputies. The Bay County sheriff told MLive/The Bay City Times that a deputy shot and fatally wounded a person Sunday morning. The deputy was not injured, the sheriff said.
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
Two dead after officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp., deputy placed on paid leave
BANGOR TWP, Mich.- UPDATE: According to Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect. Investigators say the suspect is dead and that...
1 Woman Dead After A Pedestrian Accident On Chevrolet Avenue (Flint, MI)
The Flint Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a woman on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint on Friday. According to the police, the female pedestrian was [..]
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
Croswell woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Watertown Twp.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office reports that a Wednesday morning accident in Watertown Township put a Croswell woman in the hospital. Receiving the call around 9:40 a.m. on August 24, deputies responded to the scene at French Line and South Sandusky Roads with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to find the two vehicle crash.
Man seriously injured when hit by car in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – Lapeer police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries Thursday night. Police officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, to reports of a car versus a pedestrian crash that occurred at the intersection of Main Street (M-24) and West Genesee Street (M-21) in Lapeer.
Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation
Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
53-Year-Old Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer County, MI)
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a 53-year-old Otter Lake man in Lapeer. A 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck traveling west on Barnes Lake failed to [..]
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
2 dead after 6-car crash on I-94 in Detroit
Michigan State Police say two people are dead after a six-car crash on I-94 near Mt. Elliott in Detroit overnight.
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
Two people were arrested overnight after trying to get away from Michigan State Police on I-96 at the Davison. Police said the driver was speeding at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
20-Year-Old Brett Muller Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Emmett Township (Emmett Township, MI)
The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety responded to a motorcycle crash near Battle Creek that killed a motorcyclist. The crash happened on E. Columbia Avenue near Inn [..]
Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose
MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
POLICE: Two car crash leads to both drivers being arrested for operating while intoxicated
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department says that a two car crash led to the arrest of both drivers for operating while intoxicated. Police says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in the 5400 block of Dort Hwy. Investigators say a 54-year-old...
2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph
DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
Search for missing Oakland County teen reaches 8 days
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for more clues to help find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for eight days. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on Aug. 18, when she went for a walk in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township around 6:15 p.m.
St. Clair DTF: Port Huron Twp. bust results in seizure of almost $40,000 worth of drugs
A 31-year-old man from Detroit is lodged at the St. Clair County Jail following a search warrant served after midnight on Thursday, August 25 that culminated in the seizure of almost $40,000 in drugs. Officers with the St. Clair Drug Task Force executed the warrant in the 1700 block of...
