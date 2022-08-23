ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
MONTROSE, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Croswell woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Watertown Twp.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office reports that a Wednesday morning accident in Watertown Township put a Croswell woman in the hospital. Receiving the call around 9:40 a.m. on August 24, deputies responded to the scene at French Line and South Sandusky Roads with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to find the two vehicle crash.
CROSWELL, MI
The Flint Journal

Man seriously injured when hit by car in Lapeer

LAPEER, MI – Lapeer police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries Thursday night. Police officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, to reports of a car versus a pedestrian crash that occurred at the intersection of Main Street (M-24) and West Genesee Street (M-21) in Lapeer.
LAPEER, MI
wsgw.com

Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation

Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
BAY COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
UTICA, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
MONTROSE, MI
WNEM

City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
LAPEER, MI
The Flint Journal

2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph

DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Search for missing Oakland County teen reaches 8 days

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for more clues to help find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for eight days. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on Aug. 18, when she went for a walk in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township around 6:15 p.m.
