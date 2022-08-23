Read full article on original website
Michigan GOP sets November candidate slate at nominating convention
LANSING, MI – Michigan Republicans confirmed their slate of nominees for the November election, including top-of-ticket candidates and those for lesser-known statewide positions. Delegates from every county met Saturday at the Lansing Center to vote for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, Michigan Supreme Court, state Board of...
A high stake debate and tension at the GOP convention: Your guide to Michigan politics
Alyssa Burr here, MLive’s resident statewide legislature reporter covering the Michigan Senate, to bring you your weekly recap of Michigan political news. In this epic pic below with my fellow politics crew, you can find me to the far right repping my soon to be graduate school alma mater— the one and only Syracuse University (go orange!).
Shane Hernandez is Tudor Dixon’s lieutenant governor after lengthy MIGOP nominating convention
LANSING, MI — Shane Hernandez will remain Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon’s choice for lieutenant governor despite threats to his ticket position in the days leading up to the Michigan Republican Party’s nominating convention. Delegates met Saturday, Aug. 27, in Lansing to confirm the party’s top of...
Dixon/Hernandez GOP ticket cements parental rights in education as major issue
LANSING, MI — Broadening parental rights in education and rolling back regulations on businesses appear to be the major issues of the Tudor Dixon-Shane Hernandez gubernatorial ticket, the certainty of which was established early Saturday, Aug. 27. “The state of Michigan will be the number one state in the...
Election denier Kristina Karamo is Michigan GOP secretary of state nominee
LANSING, MI – Two years ago this November, Kristina Karamo was a poll challenger in Detroit who then joined the wave of conservatives falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. This year, she has a chance to become Michigan’s top election official. Michigan Republicans confirmed Karamo, an...
Convention chaos: Snubbed Michigan county GOP chair leads swap of Macomb delegates
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Republican convention started in chaos Saturday as Mark Forton, the formerly recognized chair of the Macomb County GOP, brought a local fight to a statewide stage. Minutes after the convention commenced, Forton supporters led a challenge of Macomb County’s 199 delegates. Dueling Republicans factions...
Rejected county chair wants delegate fight at Michigan GOP convention
Mark Forton, the once-recognized head of Macomb County’s Republican Party says he will lead an effort Saturday to replace the county’s delegates at the Michigan GOP convention, an event supposed to be a show of statewide party unity. Republicans in Macomb, the state’s third-largest county, voted in April...
Whitmer executive order waives some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday to lift some fuel rules after a fire shut down an Indiana refinery earlier this week. The energy emergency declaration will temporarily waive regulations for vehicles transporting gas and diesel. “With today’s action, I am freeing up more...
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
Michigan abortion, voting proposals should make ballot, signature checkers say
Two proposed constitutional amendments to secure abortion rights in Michigan and increase voting access have more than enough signatures to make the ballot, the state Bureau of Elections said Thursday. Staff completed signature checks of Reproductive Freedom for All and Promote the Vote 2022, which needed 425,059 valid signatures each...
Winner of 10-mile race now ‘inaugurated as Michigander’ in first Crim
FLINT, MI -- The 25-year-old distance runner who won the 10-mile Crim in downtown Flint this morning says he’s now officially a “Michigander.”. Daniel Soto is originally from Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Michigan to run with the Hanson’s Running Team based in Rochester Hills after graduating from the University of Iowa, where he ran track and field.
9 Michigan counties – including 3 big ones – still at CDC mask-suggested COVID levels
Most of Michigan’s counties are at a medium COVID-19 risk, although three of the state’s largest remain at the highest level. Michigan has nine counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 25. The CDC uses these calculations to determine COVID risk and puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
Does Michigan actually have a teacher shortage?
As school begins in Michigan, parents and kids are scrambling to get necessary supplies – notebooks, pencils, books, backpacks, shoes and the like. Meanwhile, school districts are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies.
Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained
PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
Thetford Township may be small, but its recall battle keeps growing
THETFORD TWP., MI -- A back-and-forth recall battle that’s been playing out for months in Thetford Township will continue next week as the Genesee County Election Commission considers four new sets of proposed language for recall petitions. Township Trustee Ralph Henry has filed petition language to remove Supervisor Rachel...
Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways
MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Watch out for student loan forgiveness scams, Michigan AG Nessel warns
LANSING, MI - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential student loan forgiveness scams. The warning comes after President Joe Biden announced a broad student debt plan that will cancel up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 and households under $250,000. And Pell Grant recipients can receive an additional $10,000 of forgiveness.
2 Michigan spots to watch the monarch butterfly ‘super generation’ soon migrating
The seasons are subtly changing, and this year’s mightiest monarchs are on the move. The annual fall migration of monarch butterflies is about to be underway, when scores of the iconic black-and-orange winged insects — recently categorized as endangered — travel thousands of miles to their wintering grounds in the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico.
