Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approve Engineering Firm to Represent them with Carbon Solutions Pipeline

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors passed unanimously to hire Synder and Associates to represent them for the proposed Summit Solutions Pipeline.

The multi-billion-dollar project would move carbon dioxide across five Midwest states, including; Iowa, and along the Montgomery and Mills County line.

The Board discussed the possibility of hiring an outside firm at Tuesday morning’s meeting. Mike Olson thought it best to hire a firm as soon as possible and get someone that knows what is going on to help develop an ordinance.

The supervisors heard from three engineering firms. Supervisor Donna Robinson pointed to Snyder and Associates for several reasons.

The supervisors have reviewed several ordinances, one from Shelby County and the other from Pocahontas County. Olson says the Pocahontas County ordinance dealt with the rural drainage systems.

According to pipeline representatives, the captured carbon from approximately 12 ethanol plants would be transported to North Dakota and stored deep underground. In return, ethanol plants would get federal tax credits for trimming greenhouse gas emissions and pay Summit Solutions to transport the carbon. The proposed pipeline would cover nearly 700 miles in Iowa.

