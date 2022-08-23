ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

cnyhomepage.com

OCM begins accepting retail cannabis applications

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The state’s Office of Cannabis Management took a big step forward in the retail dispensary process on Thursday by accepting applications. This is part of New York’s Seeding Opportunity Initiative which prioritizes those who were negatively impacted by cannabis prohibition. “The wording I...
RETAIL
cnyhomepage.com

Blood donations still needed despite end to National Blood Shortage Crisis declared by the American Red Cross

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — At the beginning of the year, the Red Cross declared a National Blood Shortage Crisis for the first time in history. Blood supply across the country was at a historic low and officials locally said the supply was the worst it had been in over a decade. Since that time, blood donation efforts increased but does that mean we’re out of ‘crisis’ mode yet?
ADVOCACY
cnyhomepage.com

NYS Attorney General Comments on Utica’s Gun Buyback Event

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This Saturday, August 27th, the Utica Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s office, will be hosting a gun buyback event at the Parkway Community Recreation Center in the parking lot off Elm Street. “This is an effort to get...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Final pieces added to New York Birding Trail

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next time you see a flock of birds in flight, give some thought to their trail. This week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the completion of a trail of its own – one that tracks birds all across the state.
TRAVEL
cnyhomepage.com

Former NYS employee pleads guilty to insurance fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) employee has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wendell Giles, 52, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. As part of...
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson

ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Canastota man charged with multiple drug-related felonies

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Canastota man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a search warrant was executed in the Village of Canastota on August 24th. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday, after a lengthy investigation, deputies executed...
CANASTOTA, NY

