(KTTS News) — Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield is mourning the loss of its 18-year-old cougar, Aidan. Aidan had to be euthanized because of declining health caused by his age and chronic renal failure. Aidan came to the zoo in 2004 at three-months-old after he was confiscated by the...

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO