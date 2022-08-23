Read full article on original website
Cassville Brings Back Corporal Punishment Option
(KTTS News) — The Cassville School district is letting parents decide whether administrators can use corporal punishment if their child gets into trouble. The district will use a paddle, but only if parents sign a form to opt-in. KY3 says staff members must use reasonable physical force, and a...
Dickerson Park Zoo Cougar Dies
(KTTS News) — Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield is mourning the loss of its 18-year-old cougar, Aidan. Aidan had to be euthanized because of declining health caused by his age and chronic renal failure. Aidan came to the zoo in 2004 at three-months-old after he was confiscated by the...
Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
Deadly Crash In Branson
(KTTS News) — Branson Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 165 and Austin Avenue near Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Police say they found one person dead. Two others were taken to the hospital. Police are...
