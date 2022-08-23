ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/19/22–8/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
oilcity.news

Suspect identified in shots call that led to pursuit and crash in west Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has identified a suspect they say eluded police after a vehicle pursuit and crash shortly after midnight Friday morning, according to an agency release. “Initial information given to [police] indicated that [33-year-old] Joshua Charles Crook had reportedly taken a female companion against...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/19/22–8/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton

CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Natrona County Recent#District Court#Ncic
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
CASPER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

No injuries after car goes through Mills library building Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — There were no injuries reported after a passenger vehicle crashed through the front of the former home of the Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills on Friday. Emergency personnel responded around 9:45 a.m., according to Mills Police Department Lieutenant Justin Lindberg. No alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.
MILLS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cowboystatedaily.com

“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

The Casper Journal prints final edition

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Scarborough, Boies

Melissa Nicole Scarborough: June 12, 1981 – August 22, 2022. Melissa Nicole Scarborough, 41, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on August 22, 2022. Melissa was born in Crowley, Louisiana, to Joel E. Scarborough Jr. and Mary Fuller Dietz. She went to Iota High School and graduated in 1999. She...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats

Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
BAR NUNN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy