oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/19/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/25/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Affidavit: Drug sale activity preceded double homicide; witness identified suspect
CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators say the defendant charged with two counts of first-degree murder traveled with the victims to sell controlled substances leading up to their deaths in Natrona County on Aug. 9, according to an affidavit filed by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'
oilcity.news
Suspect identified in shots call that led to pursuit and crash in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has identified a suspect they say eluded police after a vehicle pursuit and crash shortly after midnight Friday morning, according to an agency release. “Initial information given to [police] indicated that [33-year-old] Joshua Charles Crook had reportedly taken a female companion against...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/19/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
county17.com
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
Casper Man Arrested for Driving Drunk, Totaling Car in Casper
A Casper man was arrested for a DWUI on Saturday, after crashing into two separate cars. Cowboy State Daily first reported that Ben Johnson of Casper was driving home from work on Saturday night when he hit almost head-on by a Ford F-250. That's according to a Facebook post from...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
wrrnetwork.com
Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
oilcity.news
No injuries after car goes through Mills library building Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — There were no injuries reported after a passenger vehicle crashed through the front of the former home of the Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills on Friday. Emergency personnel responded around 9:45 a.m., according to Mills Police Department Lieutenant Justin Lindberg. No alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.
cowboystatedaily.com
“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
oilcity.news
Economic report: Casper jobs increase, home prices up 13.6%, sales tax collections up 19.5%
CASPER, Wyo. — A new Casper Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Natrona County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Casper Economic Indicators...
oilcity.news
The Casper Journal prints final edition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Scarborough, Boies
Melissa Nicole Scarborough: June 12, 1981 – August 22, 2022. Melissa Nicole Scarborough, 41, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on August 22, 2022. Melissa was born in Crowley, Louisiana, to Joel E. Scarborough Jr. and Mary Fuller Dietz. She went to Iota High School and graduated in 1999. She...
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Football returns as KW and RS meet for season kickoff in Casper on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Football season kicked off on Friday across Wyoming, with Kelly Walsh High School hosting Rock Springs at home while crosstown rival Natrona County High School played in Laramie. Rock Springs quickly dominated KW with a solid defensive lineup. KW was able to score when Brant Blocker...
oilcity.news
Showers possible in Casper Friday before sunny Saturday; chance of storms again Sunday–Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday after 3 p.m., according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. There is a 20% chance of storms Friday with small hail and heavy rain possible. Casper can expect a high...
