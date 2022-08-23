Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Shortage of building resources slows down wildfire recovery in rural Grand County
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly two years after the East Troublesome Fire raced through Grand County, recovery is slow. "Over half of the people who lost their homes have not even started construction yet," said Steve Jensen, owner of Mountain Top Builders and the former President of Grand County Builders Association. "There are still close to 200 homes that have either not submitted for a permit or confirmed whether or not they’re rebuilding."
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Colorado Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat-out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been more...
Drought has improved over Front Range
After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
livingnewdeal.org
Flagstaff Mountain: Green Mountain Lodge – Boulder CO
Project type: Parks and Recreation, Lodges, Ranger Stations and Visitor Centers. Agency: Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) The Green Mountain Lodge, located a half-mile’s hike from Flagstaff Mountain Road, was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1934. The Green Mountain Lodge was built in the classic “park rustic”...
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
Speed flyer killed in crash in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after crashing while speed flying in the mountains of Summit County Saturday. Summit County Rescue Group said in a release that they learned at 9:38 a.m. that a speed flyer had gone missing after launching from Peak 6. Speed flying is...
Golden scaling back outdoor seating on Miner's Alley
GOLDEN, Colo. — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many restaurants and bars had to adjust -- and a big solution became outdoor seating for those that didn't have it before. In the case of Miner's Saloon and Golden Moon Speakeasy, outdoor seating kept business afloat. Specifically, the City of Golden allowed the two businesses to expand their seating into the alley, which is normally used for vehicular traffic -- primarily for deliveries to be made for other businesses that line the street.
New parkway would access Denver International Airport
Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
Summit Daily News
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
EAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny...
Summit Daily News
Two Summit County waitresses buy pizza shop in Silverthorne
Scott Nyer, a local Doordash driver and a previous frequenter of the Summit County restaurant business, calls Edith Pech and Lillian Gaspar’s story “the American dream.”. Gaspar, 32, and Pech, 30, bought Nick n’ Willy’s Pizza in Silverthorne outright in July, with no bank loans. Both of them cried tears of happiness as they signed the papers.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen unicyclist left his mark on famed Iron Horse Bicycle Classic
It’s only fitting that Aspen’s Mike “Pinto” Tierney is going out “No. 1” in the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic. Not “No. 1” as in the fastest in the famed race and recreational ride between Durango and Silverton. Nor did he log the most years riding in the event, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year on Memorial Day Weekend.
sillyamerica.com
Scottish Angus Cow & Calf – Giant Cows in Denver, Colorado
I udderly adore this Denver roadside attraction: Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, the giant cows in Denver, Colorado. Officially titled Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, this big bronze sculpture is more colloquially referred to as The Giant Cows. The sculpture depicts a larger-than-life 13-foot tall Scottish angus cow and her equally oversized 10-foot tall calf taking a lazy nap on the grass.
Leadville's Camp Hale could be designated as National Monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. — Members of Colorado congressional delegation sent a letter Friday to President Joe Biden with hope of establishing the Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument. Last week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack toured Camp Hale, the former base of the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division in Eagle...
Mother bear, four cubs euthanized after breaking into Colorado home
ASPEN, Colo. — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized five bears that broke into an Aspen home and rummaged through a kitchen. A mother bear and her cubs broke into a family’s home early Saturday morning, KUSA reported. “We were all home,” the homeowner told KUSA. “I...
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
I-25 reopened after crash, flipped car
Two lanes of Interstate 25 were closed due to a car that had flipped over from a crash.
116-Year-Old Colorado Building Has Been Transformed for Modern Use
Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
Family fights to keep Green Valley Ranch home following HOA foreclosure
One family that went through foreclosure earlier this year is still living in their home. They say the company that bought the foreclosure is willing to give the home back if the family pays $29,000.
