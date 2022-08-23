ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

9NEWS

Shortage of building resources slows down wildfire recovery in rural Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly two years after the East Troublesome Fire raced through Grand County, recovery is slow. "Over half of the people who lost their homes have not even started construction yet," said Steve Jensen, owner of Mountain Top Builders and the former President of Grand County Builders Association. "There are still close to 200 homes that have either not submitted for a permit or confirmed whether or not they’re rebuilding."
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Drought has improved over Front Range

After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
COLORADO STATE
livingnewdeal.org

Flagstaff Mountain: Green Mountain Lodge – Boulder CO

Project type: Parks and Recreation, Lodges, Ranger Stations and Visitor Centers. Agency: Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) The Green Mountain Lodge, located a half-mile’s hike from Flagstaff Mountain Road, was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1934. The Green Mountain Lodge was built in the classic “park rustic”...
BOULDER, CO
City
Silverthorne, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Silverthorne, CO
Government
9NEWS

Speed flyer killed in crash in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after crashing while speed flying in the mountains of Summit County Saturday. Summit County Rescue Group said in a release that they learned at 9:38 a.m. that a speed flyer had gone missing after launching from Peak 6. Speed flying is...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Golden scaling back outdoor seating on Miner's Alley

GOLDEN, Colo. — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many restaurants and bars had to adjust -- and a big solution became outdoor seating for those that didn't have it before. In the case of Miner's Saloon and Golden Moon Speakeasy, outdoor seating kept business afloat. Specifically, the City of Golden allowed the two businesses to expand their seating into the alley, which is normally used for vehicular traffic -- primarily for deliveries to be made for other businesses that line the street.
GOLDEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

New parkway would access Denver International Airport

Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Two Summit County waitresses buy pizza shop in Silverthorne

Scott Nyer, a local Doordash driver and a previous frequenter of the Summit County restaurant business, calls Edith Pech and Lillian Gaspar’s story “the American dream.”. Gaspar, 32, and Pech, 30, bought Nick n’ Willy’s Pizza in Silverthorne outright in July, with no bank loans. Both of them cried tears of happiness as they signed the papers.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
News Break
Politics
Aspen Daily News

Aspen unicyclist left his mark on famed Iron Horse Bicycle Classic

It’s only fitting that Aspen’s Mike “Pinto” Tierney is going out “No. 1” in the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic. Not “No. 1” as in the fastest in the famed race and recreational ride between Durango and Silverton. Nor did he log the most years riding in the event, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year on Memorial Day Weekend.
ASPEN, CO
sillyamerica.com

Scottish Angus Cow & Calf – Giant Cows in Denver, Colorado

I udderly adore this Denver roadside attraction: Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, the giant cows in Denver, Colorado. Officially titled Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, this big bronze sculpture is more colloquially referred to as The Giant Cows. The sculpture depicts a larger-than-life 13-foot tall Scottish angus cow and her equally oversized 10-foot tall calf taking a lazy nap on the grass.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Leadville's Camp Hale could be designated as National Monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Members of Colorado congressional delegation sent a letter Friday to President Joe Biden with hope of establishing the Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument. Last week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack toured Camp Hale, the former base of the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division in Eagle...
LEADVILLE, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

