Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Related
q13fox.com
1 shot in confrontation involving Tacoma Police
TACOMA, Wash. - One person was shot in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were called to a domestic violence incident at 12:15 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle. Police arrived, and while they were on scene,...
q13fox.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Columbia City shooting
SEATTLE - One man was killed and another critically injured following a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood on Saturday. Several people called 911 around 6:03 p.m. to report hearing gunshots near Renton Ave S and S Bradford St. Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. One...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood
Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
q13fox.com
Tacoma shooting leaves 2 men seriously injured
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured early Friday morning. The shooting happened before 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Steele Street. Tacoma police told FOX 13 that two men in their 30s were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee
Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
Man stabbed several times during robbery in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was stabbed and robbed in downtown Seattle on Saturday. At about 12:15 a.m., police responded to 3rd Avenue and University Street after a 911 caller reported a man had been stabbed. Upon arriving at the scene, officers began first aid...
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Friday morning at a motel in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North after reports of a woman who was shot. When police arrived,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash
OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
q13fox.com
18-year-old father accused of pointing gun at infant daughter's head
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old was arrested after Seattle Police said he pointed a gun at his 3-month-old daughter and her mother, before driving off with the baby and later holding her face to the ground. On Aug. 24, a woman told police that her child's father had threatened the pair...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ex-wife of road-rage shooter ‘not surprised,’ calls man killed ‘her hero’
After years of feeling ignored by police and the court system, the ex-wife of the man charged in a mid-July road rage shooting in South Seattle wants friends of the unarmed victim in that case to know the slain man “didn’t die in vain” and she considers Bob Jensen “her hero.”
q13fox.com
Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire
A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bellevue police seeking person wanted for assaulting 62-year-old man with metal tool
Bellevue police are asking the public for help in identifying a person accused of attacking a 62-year-old man with a metal tool on Thursday. The attack happened just before 1 p.m. near 120th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 1st Street in Bellevue. A video of the incident shows a 62-year-old Bellevue...
Brush fire shuts down I-5 near SR-12 in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County were shut down due to a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. However, since WSP’s first tweet at 7 p.m., the northbound lanes were reopened at around 7:30 p.m. The...
Chronicle
Southbound Interstate 5 Lanes Closed for 13 Hours, 41 Minutes After Fatal Crash Near Maytown
Multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were blocked for a total of 13 hours and 41 minutes on Monday after a semi-truck fatally collided with a support pillar for the 113th Avenue overpass near Maytown. The driver, who was declared dead at the scene when emergency crews responded just after...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
q13fox.com
Tacoma’s I-5 HOV lanes are opening after more than two decades of work
TACOMA, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation are opening the new HOV lanes on Interstate 5 through Tacoma this weekend. The construction work was a 22-year effort. Crews started the process late Thursday evening, and this was one of three nights of lane closures to open...
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila
Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
WATCH: Man Steals Necklace From 4-Year-Old Girl In Auburn Restaurant
The girl was traumatized by the event, according to her mother.
Comments / 0