Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO