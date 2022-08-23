ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

1 shot in confrontation involving Tacoma Police

TACOMA, Wash. - One person was shot in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were called to a domestic violence incident at 12:15 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle. Police arrived, and while they were on scene,...
1 killed, 1 injured in Columbia City shooting

SEATTLE - One man was killed and another critically injured following a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood on Saturday. Several people called 911 around 6:03 p.m. to report hearing gunshots near Renton Ave S and S Bradford St. Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. One...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood

Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Tacoma shooting leaves 2 men seriously injured

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured early Friday morning. The shooting happened before 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Steele Street. Tacoma police told FOX 13 that two men in their 30s were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee

Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
Woman shot, killed at Wallingford motel

SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Friday morning at a motel in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North after reports of a woman who was shot. When police arrived,...
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash

OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire

A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)

According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
Tacoma’s I-5 HOV lanes are opening after more than two decades of work

TACOMA, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation are opening the new HOV lanes on Interstate 5 through Tacoma this weekend. The construction work was a 22-year effort. Crews started the process late Thursday evening, and this was one of three nights of lane closures to open...
1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila

Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
