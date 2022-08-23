ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Driver dies in crash on Highway 99E in Lane County

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — A driver died early Saturday morning in a crash along Highway 99E just north of Junction City, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near milepost 32., which is near the highway’s intersection with Highway 99W. Initial reports state...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Driver dies after crashing with flatbed trailer on Highway 126E

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A driver died after crashing into a loaded flatbed trailer along Highway 126E on Friday morning, Oregon State Police officials said. Troopers say a driver was trying to back a flatbed trailer loaded with construction materials up into a driveway along the highway at about 7:40 a.m. Friday. A construction worker was flagging traffic while the driver was using the eastbound lane.
LEABURG, OR

