LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A driver died after crashing into a loaded flatbed trailer along Highway 126E on Friday morning, Oregon State Police officials said. Troopers say a driver was trying to back a flatbed trailer loaded with construction materials up into a driveway along the highway at about 7:40 a.m. Friday. A construction worker was flagging traffic while the driver was using the eastbound lane.

LEABURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO