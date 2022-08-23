Read full article on original website
Driver dies in crash on Highway 99E in Lane County
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — A driver died early Saturday morning in a crash along Highway 99E just north of Junction City, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near milepost 32., which is near the highway’s intersection with Highway 99W. Initial reports state...
KATU.com
Driver dies after crashing with flatbed trailer on Highway 126E
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A driver died after crashing into a loaded flatbed trailer along Highway 126E on Friday morning, Oregon State Police officials said. Troopers say a driver was trying to back a flatbed trailer loaded with construction materials up into a driveway along the highway at about 7:40 a.m. Friday. A construction worker was flagging traffic while the driver was using the eastbound lane.
