Polygon
Where to find all the weapon blueprints in Sumeru
Genshin Impact has released five craftable weapons in the 3.0 update, but to get the blueprints, you’ll have to complete some world quests. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to get each Sumeru Weapon blueprint and which world quests will give you a copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.”
Polygon
Homeworld 3 is a little fishy, but that’s only because of the coral reefs
A new trailer for Homeworld 3 arrived on Tuesday, showing spacecraft large and small duking it out over the wreckage of massive orbital structures. Polygon played the level shown in that video — remotely, mind you, and without the final bits of graphical flourish like ray tracing — but the experience was nonetheless stunning. This is Homeworld the way I remember it, with its signature three-dimensional space combat lighting up the darkness on my computer screen. But, to hear Blackbird Interactive’s chief creative officer Rory McGuire tell it, it’s actually more like Homeworld the way I imagined it.
Polygon
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
Britney Spears Posts 22-Minute Audio Message Addressing Conservatorship: ‘They Literally Killed Me’
A new audio message posted to YouTube on Sunday evening gave an in-depth look at Britney Spears’ side of her conservatorship in a 22-minute video that makes bombshell claims against her family. The video only has sound, but no picture, and does not show the singer’s face talking on-camera. The video, which was quickly made private and no longer available for the public to see, was initially posted onto YouTube with a link shared on the pop star’s Twitter account. (Spears’ Instagram was recently deactivated, and over the past few days, she has been posting more regularly on her Twitter.) Variety has...
Polygon
House of the Dragon was always destined for a second season
HBO has another smash hit on its hands with House of the Dragon, its Game of Thrones successor show. The series debuted Sunday to an impressive audience of nearly 10 million people, making it one of the most popular shows of the year so far. In light of that success, HBO announced on Friday that it’s renewing House of the Dragon for a second season ... but that was never really in doubt.
Polygon
How to fix broken Dendro pillars in Genshin Impact
In Genshin Impact’s new Sumeru area, there are tons of broken elemental Dendro pillars, especially in Avidya Forest. Our Genshin Impact guide explains how to fix these pillars and what they’re used for. To fix the broken pillars, you’ll need the “Kusava” gadget, which you get from a...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and Special Research guide
Pokémon Go is having its summer Go Fest 2022 finale event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event has a four-step Special Research Task set, as well as bonuses for both players who buy a ticket and those who don’t.
Lizzo Gets the Crowd “Ready” by Performing a Pair of ‘Special’ Singles at MTV Video Music Awards
Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album, Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks at FAO...
Polygon
Samaritan drains all the fun out of an unbreakable superhero story
Sylvester Stallone has spent much of the past decade saying goodbye to his signature characters, passing the torch from Rocky Balboa to the next generation in Creed and having John Rambo literally ride off into the sunset in Rambo: Last Blood. At the same time, he doesn’t seem entirely satisfied with that potential finality: He brought Rocky back for Creed II, and had Rambo vowing to keep fighting in Last Blood. Amazon Video’s aging-superhero movie Samaritan feels a bit like an “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” gambit, made to continue the trend. Stallone is running out of classic mostly human characters whose stories he can wrap up, but now he has a new one: a weathered, Stallone-y version of a late-stage superhero in what seems like the final act of his career.
Polygon
Quicksilver Storm is my favorite Destiny 2 Exotic in years, but it’s locked behind an expensive pre-order
Would you pay $100 for early access to a Destiny 2 Exotic? Surely not! But eight years spent in Destiny — after shooting every Dreg, boss, and god that Bungie has thrown at me, using every weapon I’ve been offered — Quicksilver Storm is already one of my favorite Exotics of all time after only two days. Does that sentiment change your mind?
Polygon
Megan Thee Stallion had a great time at Japan’s Super Mario World
It looks like Megan Thee Stallion has had an incredible time in Japan, from cosplaying as Sailor Moon to taking a trip to the Super Mario World amusement park. She shared her thoughts on the trip, from doing real-life Mario Kart — “how many of y’all can say you really played Mario Kart in real life, bitch?” — to hitting the iconic coin block with a “puh-duh.” She also rode the adorable-looking Yoshi’s Adventure ride.
