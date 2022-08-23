Read full article on original website
John Russell Lyons
The family of John Russell Lyons, 86, a native and resident of Houma, LA, announces his passing on Thursday, August 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma, La starting at 9 AM. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Clifton Schexnayder
Clifton O. Schexnayder, 97, passed away on August 23, 2022. He was a native of Vacherie, LA and a resident of Houma, LA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 9:00 am until service time at 11 am at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Grover Jerome White
Grover Jerome White, 72, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. A memorial service will be observed on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Memories of Grover will forever remain in...
Simon Kraemer
Simon Mathew Kraemer, 61, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 22, 2022. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. He is survived by his ex-wife, Kristie Andras; daughter, Brandy...
Paul Hebert
Paul Claude Hebert, 39, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He is survived by his father, Craig Hebert and wife, Lisa Schobel Hebert; mother, Lisa Waguespack and husband, Herman Waguespack Jr.; siblings, Christopher Hebert and Garrett Hebert; step-siblings, Matthew Waguespack and Angelle Waguespack Martinez; grandmother, Joan Hoffmann; uncles, Dr. Andrew Hoffmann III (Susan), Jeff Hoffmann (Karen), and Eric Hoffmann (Danny); and aunts, Jill Andrus (Daryl) and Marie Fanguy Hebert.
Peggy B Lassere
Peggy Boudreaux Lassere, 80, a resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy L. Becnel; son, Kerry Lassere; sister, Ramona B. Gautreaux; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald “Tiger” Lassere; parents, Irvin...
Anna Mae Verdin Perronne
Anna Mae Verdin Perronne, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was a native of Bourg and a longtime resident of Thibodaux. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the graveside service on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux at 11:00 a.m.
Plenty of good fishing, food, music, and fun this weekend!
Saint Matthew’s Fishing Rodeo | Friday, August 26- Saturday, August 27 Day one of the fishing rodeo is fishing day! There are various adult and youth categories and students at SMES are excused from school if they purchase a ticket. Fishing happens all day. Saturday, August 27 brings a family-friendly event that will take place on the school campus, 239 Barrow Street in Houma, from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event will have live music by the Supersoakers, Zack’s Frozen Yogurt will be there with delicious milkshakes, also Downtown Jeaux, Brooke’s Snowballs, bounce houses, door prizes, and more! The weigh-in for the fishing rodeo will be held on campus and scales will be open from noon to 3:00 p.m. Come out and have a good time for a good cause! Proceeds will benefit the school to continue to expand its curriculum and experiences for students and staff.
Terrebonne Parish inmates donated approximately $1,200 for school supplies
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that four Terrebonne Parish Schools will be the recipient of close to $1,200 in donated school supplies from a typically unlikely source…inmates!. In August, Sheriff Tim Soignet received a handwritten letter from inmates of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Transitional...
UHN Election Board announces Special Election for District 2 and District 5
The United Houma Nation’s Election Board is seeking candidates for its Tribal Council in District 2 and 5. United Houma Nation is the largest tribe in Louisiana, with a citizenry of 18,000, servicing six parishes, including Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parish. The United Houma...
Alpha Omega to host Informational Meeting for local and travel basketball teams
The Den of Alpha Omega will host an Informational Meeting on Thursday, September 1, to discuss opportunities for basketball development. The meeting will be held at Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Alpha Omega invites parents and athletes to attend the informational meeting to meet...
Thibodaux Main Street Inc. opens registration for the Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-off
Thibodaux Main Street Inc. opened registration for the 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off, set for Friday, November 11. The annual event is a culinary showcase of cuisine prepared by 30 plus teams in the culturally rich setting of Downtown Thibodaux. Organizers are accepting registration for teams to participate in the cooking competition to showcase their Louisiana inspired dishes.
Open Mic Event to showcase local talent in the community
The Community Action Network Bayou Region invites you its Open Mic Night with a Purpose, on Saturday, September 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gather the family and pack your lawn chairs for an afternoon of family fun, food, and music at the Downtown Courthouse. The event will feature food vendors, sounds by DJ Big Body, and local poets, singers, and dancers.
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made Shoot Lafourche Parish Family
A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking. On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman...
“Hope Fridge” Aims to Help with East Houma Food Insecurity
Hope Extreme continues to provide resources for those in need in East Houma and the organization recently celebrated the completion of the “Hope Fridge.”. The Hope Fridge brings hope to the community by addressing food insecurity in East Houma. Tara Detiveaux, Director of Hope Extreme, recently explained the project that was funded by a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation.
Nicholls offers ACT Prep Class for high school students
In an effort to help high school students master the ACT, Nicholls State University is offering an ACT Prep Class to students who are preparing to take the ACT for the first time or looking to raise their score. The class will be held on Saturday, August 27, and Saturday, December 3, from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian
On August 25, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a serious injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The crash ultimately claimed the life of a pedestrian whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
