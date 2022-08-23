Saint Matthew’s Fishing Rodeo | Friday, August 26- Saturday, August 27 Day one of the fishing rodeo is fishing day! There are various adult and youth categories and students at SMES are excused from school if they purchase a ticket. Fishing happens all day. Saturday, August 27 brings a family-friendly event that will take place on the school campus, 239 Barrow Street in Houma, from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event will have live music by the Supersoakers, Zack’s Frozen Yogurt will be there with delicious milkshakes, also Downtown Jeaux, Brooke’s Snowballs, bounce houses, door prizes, and more! The weigh-in for the fishing rodeo will be held on campus and scales will be open from noon to 3:00 p.m. Come out and have a good time for a good cause! Proceeds will benefit the school to continue to expand its curriculum and experiences for students and staff.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO