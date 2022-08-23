Read full article on original website
Related
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Judge Finally Gives Trump Lawyers Permission to Appear in Mar-a-Lago Warrant Dispute After Days of Failed Attempts
A federal judge in Florida has approved the appearances of two out-of-state Donald Trump attorneys in a court skirmish connected to a search warrant executed on Aug. 8 at the ex-president’s palatial Mar-a-Lago club and residence. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee to the Southern District...
Daycare Operator Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison After He Used It to Run a Drug Trafficking Operation
A North Carolina man was sentenced on Friday for running a drug trafficking operation. Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, must spend 40 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Authorities said he ran the scheme out of an in-home daycare he operated with his wife, as well as...
The pair who stole Ashley Biden's diary tried to sell it to the Trump campaign but a representative refused and told them to turn it over to the FBI, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said the pair — who pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary — unsuccessfully tried to sell it to the Trump campaign in September 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help
An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
Louisville Detective Takes Plea Agreement and Admits She Helped Falsify Parts of No-Knock Warrant that Led to Breonna Taylor’s Death
A former Kentucky police officer pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to her role in falsifying the search warrant that authorized the deadly raid that resulted in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Onetime Louisville Metropolitan Police Department detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, was charged with one count of...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida Man Convicted of Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A white Florida man has been convicted of a federal hate crime over a highly dangerous and racially motivated road rage attack on a Black man who was driving with his girlfriend and daughter last summer. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, was found guilty by federal jurors in Tampa on Wednesday...
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
“The lawyering is so bad”: Legal expert calls out Trump attorneys’ staggering “incompetence”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) CNN's Elie Honig absolutely shredded former President Donald Trump's legal team on Friday when discussing their stumbles in trying to...
Victim of Alleged Kidnapping Testifies that Her Then-Husband Ambushed Her in Bed in the Middle of the Night
The victim of an alleged kidnapping testified at her accused kidnapper’s trial, detailing the days-long horror she experienced at the hands of her alleged assailant. Alisa Mathewson testified Tuesday that her estranged husband Trevor Steven Summers, 45, ambushed her in bed at her home in the early morning hours of March 11, 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents
Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Former Prosecutor Charged with Murdering Ex-Wife in Front of Their Children Claims He’s Not a Risk to His Kids
A onetime prosecutor charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal beating of his ex-wife reportedly told a northwestern Minnesota judge on Thursday that he “objected” to a move by prosecutors that could result in a tougher sentence if he’s convicted. Anders Odegaard is charged with...
Former Air Force Sergeant and ‘Boogaloo’ Extremist Gets Sentenced and Hauled to Prison Wearing Handcuffs of Sheriff’s Deputy He Murdered
A former Air Force sergeant and anti-government militia member was sentenced to life in prison for the second of two murders he committed against law enforcement employees in 2020. Steven Carrillo, 33, pleaded guilty in June of this year to nine counts over the incident that led to the murder...
After a Few Hours of Deliberations, Ohio Man Acquitted of Murdering Wife and Staging Her Death as Suicide
Jurors in Ohio needed just under three hours of deliberations to find Matheau Moore, 51, not guilty of murdering his wife Emily Noble, 52. Prosecutors had accused Moore of strangling Noble to death on the night of her birthday May 24, 2020. Noble was found the following Sept. 16, hanging from a tree in the woods near her home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Latinos for Trump Leader Warns Trump Has 'Offended the Lord,' Must 'Repent'
Bianca Gracia said that Trump will have to surround himself with spiritual leaders in order to reverse his recent fortunes.
Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search looks more like it could provide a way to hold Trump accountable
Trump's handling of sensitive government property is a stunning example of a Trumpian sin: Equating his personal interest with the national interest.
After Cross-Examining Ex-Wife, Trevor Summers Decides Not Testify in Own Defense at Kidnapping, Attempted Murder Trial
In a half-hour span on Friday morning, an accused attempted murderer acting as his own attorney declined to testify in his own defense, rested his case, got into a back-and-forth with the judge about the law, and ultimately lost his motion for an acquittal. Trevor Summers, 45, previously cross-examined the...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
11K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 6