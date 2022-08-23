ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Plumas County News

Foundation announces another $500,000 to help rebuild homes for Dixie Fire victims

The North Valley Community Foundation and the Dixie Fire Funders Roundtable have issued nearly $1.2 million in grants for victims of the Dixie Fire. Today, the Foundation announced that its two latest grants include $269,650 for Hope Crisis Response Network to establish the program in Plumas County, and $275,000 to Plumas Strong to renovate Copper Creek Camp in Greenville for year-round volunteer and workforce housing.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Greenville Rising August 25: Pause, Reflect, Celebrate

In Greenville, we are finally getting the visuals we needed to see to really feel like progress is being made and that our town really does have a future. We have The Spot, construction of a couple of homes, a fitness center opening, Hunter’s Pet Corner, our beloved thrift store will soon be back and other such niceties that I doubt any of us will ever take for granted again.
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary August 26, 2022

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 19……….. 96……….. 53……….. 0.0. August 20……….. 96……….. 52……….. 0.0. August 21……….. 95……….. 51……….. 0.0.
QUINCY, CA

