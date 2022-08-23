Read full article on original website
Foundation announces another $500,000 to help rebuild homes for Dixie Fire victims
The North Valley Community Foundation and the Dixie Fire Funders Roundtable have issued nearly $1.2 million in grants for victims of the Dixie Fire. Today, the Foundation announced that its two latest grants include $269,650 for Hope Crisis Response Network to establish the program in Plumas County, and $275,000 to Plumas Strong to renovate Copper Creek Camp in Greenville for year-round volunteer and workforce housing.
Greenville Rising August 25: Pause, Reflect, Celebrate
In Greenville, we are finally getting the visuals we needed to see to really feel like progress is being made and that our town really does have a future. We have The Spot, construction of a couple of homes, a fitness center opening, Hunter’s Pet Corner, our beloved thrift store will soon be back and other such niceties that I doubt any of us will ever take for granted again.
Quincy Weather Summary August 26, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 19……….. 96……….. 53……….. 0.0. August 20……….. 96……….. 52……….. 0.0. August 21……….. 95……….. 51……….. 0.0.
Criminal Case Update: Sentences levied for felony DUI, resisting an officer and other crimes
Thank you all for your support and efforts in making Plumas County a safe and just place to live, work and play. I am especially grateful for the tremendous efforts of those throughout our community who continue to work so hard and made so many sacrifices to keep Plumas County safe.
