In Greenville, we are finally getting the visuals we needed to see to really feel like progress is being made and that our town really does have a future. We have The Spot, construction of a couple of homes, a fitness center opening, Hunter’s Pet Corner, our beloved thrift store will soon be back and other such niceties that I doubt any of us will ever take for granted again.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO