FOREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 22, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Forest High School located at 158 Clover Street in reference to three students allegedly bringing a firearm on school grounds. According to authorities, the three students were taken into custody and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.

WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO