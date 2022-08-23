Read full article on original website
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a recent residential burglary on Cherokee Drive in West Monroe, La. and it led to the arrest of one adult and a 17-year-old juvenile. According to deputies, Bennie T. Winder was charged with Simple Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Criminal Conspiracy.
