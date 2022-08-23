ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe man and 17-year-old juvenile arrested for recent home burglary, deputies say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a recent residential burglary on Cherokee Drive in West Monroe, La. and it led to the arrest of one adult and a 17-year-old juvenile. According to deputies, Bennie T. Winder was charged with Simple Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Criminal Conspiracy.
3 West Carroll Parish high school students accused of bringing gun to campus; arrested by deputies

FOREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 22, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Forest High School located at 158 Clover Street in reference to three students allegedly bringing a firearm on school grounds. According to authorities, the three students were taken into custody and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.
