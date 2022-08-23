ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Columbus Crew president Jamey Rootes dies at 56

By Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Jamey Rootes, the first president and general manager of the Columbus Crew and former general manager of the Houston Texans died after a "battle with mental health issues," his wife wrote in a Facebook post Monday night.

Rootes was the Crew president from the first year of MLS in 1996 and left the Crew after the 2000 season. He was hired as the president of the NFL expansion team Houston Texas in 2002. Along with owner Lamar Hunt , Rootes was instrumental in making the Crew the first franchise in MLS and building and opening Crew Stadium in 1999 as the league's first soccer-specific stadium.

Rootes was the Texans first team president and was there through the 2020 season, mostly focusing on the business operations of the franchise. He remained deeply involved in soccer, launching Lone Star Sports and Entertainment in 2003. The business venture helped bring many soccer events to Houston, which was recently named as a host city for the 2026 World Cup .

"Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas," Melissa Wildgen Rootes wrote. "Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former President of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021.

"Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy and will not be responding to media inquiries."

Wildgen Rootes posted the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number — 1-800-273-8255 — at the bottom of the post, encouraging people to call if they or a loved one is contemplating suicide or having a mental health crisis.

