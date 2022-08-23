Read full article on original website
Croft Mine Community Committee Hopes to Restore Crosby Landmark
History is something we can’t often visualize or understand in a meaningful way. However, local landmarks can bring us closer to that sense of understanding, and in the city of Crosby, a local committee is trying to restore one such landmark. Croft Mine Historical Park was once a place...
In Focus: Monoprinted Art on Display at Coco Moon in Brainerd
At Coco Moon in downtown Brainerd, a local artist is showcasing prints that can really be described as one-of-a-kind. Artist Lisa Ackerman creates designs through collage out of monoprinting papers, done by cutting the papers and affixing them to a surface with a unique method. Coffee bar Coco Moon in Brainerd features many artists, and this month, Ackerman has her very unique works on display.
Extra Funding Requested for Brainerd’s Mississippi Trailhead Landing Park
Brainerd Parks & Recreation Board members recently heard a request for more funds for the Mississippi Trailhead Land Park, currently under construction along the Mississippi River in the city. After first estimates of the project came in just under $2.75 million, a request was made at the last Parks Board...
Fraser Opening Waite Park Center Soon
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s oldest provider of children’s mental health services is coming to the region. Fraser will be opening up an Autism Center of Excellence in November at the Quarry Center in Waite Park. Executive Vice President Jan Luker discusses the care that will be provided at the new location.
Easy homemade pickle recipe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Homemade pickles are simple, easy and delicious. They're ready after a short chill in the refrigerator and they keep for several weeks. Laura Betker made pickles from a recipe shared by viewer Jeff Wilkening in the KARE 11 Grow with KARE Facebook group. Refrigerator Pickles.
Minnesota Kid Lands Two 50-Inch Muskies in Two Days
Few ever forget the fish they caught as kids. Maybe the fish grow a little larger over time, or the fights become more strenuous, but those childhood angling adventures stay branded in most memory banks well into adulthood. Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minn. will certainly remember the third week of...
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
NWS confirms Saturday tornadoes in Dakota, Ramsey counties
Heavily damaged and fallen trees outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad. The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes hit parts of Dakota and Ramsey counties in the Twin Cities Saturday evening. Preliminary investigations...
Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
Man hospitalized with severe burns after house explosion in Crystal
CRYSTAL, Minn. -- Police say a man was hospitalized with severe burns after a house exploded in Crystal Sunday afternoon.The explosion occurred just after noon on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North, according to the Crystal Police Department.A severely burned man was found inside the home and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Police said gas and fire officials indicated there is no threat to other homes in the neighborhood.
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns
An employee robbed and held at gunpoint on Tuesday evening. Stray bullets hitting hospital windows in July. These are some of the scary and violent crimes staff at Children's Minnesota have had to deal with over the last two months at their Minneapolis campus.
One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Minnesota's Clear Lake
The stopping of an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker, Minnesota Friday also caused delays for this freight train. Photo: Sky 11. A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have located the mother of a baby found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday. The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s mother. According to authorities, the child arrived at the airport...
Man arrested on abduction suspicion
Cannon Falls Police Saturday rescued a woman in her 30s who reporting being abducted. A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and is facing charges related to the abduction and flight from police officers. At approximately 10:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom of a...
Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night
(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
Storms knock out power, disrupt fair and Twins game, with more bad weather predicted
Heavy storms rumbled through the Twin Cities on Saturday night disrupting the state fair and Twins game, and more is expected on Sunday afternoon and night
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
