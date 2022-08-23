ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mille Lacs County, MN

lptv.org

Croft Mine Community Committee Hopes to Restore Crosby Landmark

History is something we can’t often visualize or understand in a meaningful way. However, local landmarks can bring us closer to that sense of understanding, and in the city of Crosby, a local committee is trying to restore one such landmark. Croft Mine Historical Park was once a place...
CROSBY, MN
lptv.org

In Focus: Monoprinted Art on Display at Coco Moon in Brainerd

At Coco Moon in downtown Brainerd, a local artist is showcasing prints that can really be described as one-of-a-kind. Artist Lisa Ackerman creates designs through collage out of monoprinting papers, done by cutting the papers and affixing them to a surface with a unique method. Coffee bar Coco Moon in Brainerd features many artists, and this month, Ackerman has her very unique works on display.
BRAINERD, MN
knsiradio.com

Fraser Opening Waite Park Center Soon

(KNSI) – Minnesota’s oldest provider of children’s mental health services is coming to the region. Fraser will be opening up an Autism Center of Excellence in November at the Quarry Center in Waite Park. Executive Vice President Jan Luker discusses the care that will be provided at the new location.
WAITE PARK, MN
KARE 11

Easy homemade pickle recipe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Homemade pickles are simple, easy and delicious. They're ready after a short chill in the refrigerator and they keep for several weeks. Laura Betker made pickles from a recipe shared by viewer Jeff Wilkening in the KARE 11 Grow with KARE Facebook group. Refrigerator Pickles.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Outdoor Life

Minnesota Kid Lands Two 50-Inch Muskies in Two Days

Few ever forget the fish they caught as kids. Maybe the fish grow a little larger over time, or the fights become more strenuous, but those childhood angling adventures stay branded in most memory banks well into adulthood. Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minn. will certainly remember the third week of...
AITKIN, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
CBS Minnesota

BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized with severe burns after house explosion in Crystal

CRYSTAL, Minn. -- Police say a man was hospitalized with severe burns after a house exploded in Crystal Sunday afternoon.The explosion occurred just after noon on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North, according to the Crystal Police Department.A severely burned man was found inside the home and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Police said gas and fire officials indicated there is no threat to other homes in the neighborhood.
CRYSTAL, MN
boreal.org

One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Minnesota's Clear Lake

The stopping of an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker, Minnesota Friday also caused delays for this freight train. Photo: Sky 11. A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was...
BECKER, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have located the mother of a baby found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday. The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s mother. According to authorities, the child arrived at the airport...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Man arrested on abduction suspicion

Cannon Falls Police Saturday rescued a woman in her 30s who reporting being abducted. A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and is facing charges related to the abduction and flight from police officers. At approximately 10:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom of a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
knsiradio.com

Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night

(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
SARTELL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....

