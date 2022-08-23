Read full article on original website
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Weekend events include family fun
CLAY COUNTY — While Northland farmers markets continue to bustle on Saturday mornings in Kearney, Gladstone and Liberty, there are plenty of other things to try as well over this weekend. On Saturday morning, it’s time for Dunkin’ Dogs at the outdoor pool in Gladstone, 7011 N. Holmes St....
Conservation department offers programs on monarch butterflies
Monarch butterflies migrate southward from northern states in early autumn, swelling their numbers for a time in the Kansas City region. To celebrate these orange and black butterflies and to promote their conservation, the Missouri Department of Conservation will host several programs for monarchs and other butterflies during September. The...
Passengers stranded for hours in Jefferson City after Greyhound bus breaks down
More than a dozen people were stranded in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot for hours after their Greyhound bus broke down. The post Passengers stranded for hours in Jefferson City after Greyhound bus breaks down appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Alan Jackson’s concert postponed Saturday in Kansas City
Country singer Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.
Kearney Masons donate to local Baby Grace
KEARNEY — Recently, Kearney Masonic Lodge No. 311, AF&AM presented a check to Baby Grace to help purchase diapers for local area mothers in need of assistance. Funds were raised through sponsorship of the 2021 Wreaths Across America program which laid wreaths at the final resting places of veterans at Mt. Olivet and Fairview Cemeteries in Kearney.
NB US-169 at Barry Road overpass to be closed for portion of weekend following crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 will be closed at Barry Road due to bridge construction. The Missouri Department of Transportation stated a driver struck and damaged the bridge Wednesday evening and then left the scene. MoDOT will close the section of highway from...
An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource
Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
Atchison bridge closes permanently, deemed ‘beyond repair’
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.” According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. […]
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
MoDOT: Northland bridge repairs needed after crash
Kansas City's U.S. 169 Highway is reduced to one lane under Barry Road after a vehicle hit and damaged a bridge support.
Pedestrian dies in Sunday morning crash on U.S. Highway 71
A pedestrian died in a collision Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 71 and 43rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Pedestrian killed on southbound 71-Highway Sunday
The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian was killed Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
1 person dead in Thursday evening traffic crash in Kansas City
A traffic crash killed one person Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City
Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed Wednesday in Clay County, near Kansas City. The post WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
One man dies in Grandview townhome fire
Fire crews responded to the area of 6000 block of E. 127th Street Thursday in Grandview. One man was found dead in a townhome bedroom.
