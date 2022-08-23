ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include family fun

CLAY COUNTY — While Northland farmers markets continue to bustle on Saturday mornings in Kearney, Gladstone and Liberty, there are plenty of other things to try as well over this weekend. On Saturday morning, it’s time for Dunkin’ Dogs at the outdoor pool in Gladstone, 7011 N. Holmes St....
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Conservation department offers programs on monarch butterflies

Monarch butterflies migrate southward from northern states in early autumn, swelling their numbers for a time in the Kansas City region. To celebrate these orange and black butterflies and to promote their conservation, the Missouri Department of Conservation will host several programs for monarchs and other butterflies during September. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Liberty, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney Masons donate to local Baby Grace

KEARNEY — Recently, Kearney Masonic Lodge No. 311, AF&AM presented a check to Baby Grace to help purchase diapers for local area mothers in need of assistance. Funds were raised through sponsorship of the 2021 Wreaths Across America program which laid wreaths at the final resting places of veterans at Mt. Olivet and Fairview Cemeteries in Kearney.
KEARNEY, MO
kcur.org

An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource

Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Atchison bridge closes permanently, deemed ‘beyond repair’

ATCHISON (KSNT) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.” According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. […]
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO

