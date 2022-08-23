ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
BBC

Men held over Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder bailed

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have been released on bail. Police said one of the men, aged 36, had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Olivia was fatally shot after a gunman chased a...
BBC

Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'

The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC

Former Stoke-on-Trent councillor jailed for raping girl

A former councillor who raped a girl under the age of 16 has been jailed for nine years. Randy Conteh, 63, resigned as an independent councillor at Stoke-on-Trent City Council in May 2021 after 19 years at the local authority. Derby Crown Court heard he "derailed" the victim's life with...
BBC

Rapist who attacked four women in West Lothian faces life in jail

A serial sex attacker who raped and abused four women faces the prospect of life behind bars. Alexander Thomson, 42, has been convicted of 17 charges of rape and physical attacks between 2013 and 2019 across West Lothian. They included knocking one victim's teeth out and making her swallow them.
Daily Mail

Heartbroken wife whose husband plunged 100m to his death off remote clifftop trail pays tribute as she raises their two kids alone

Tributes have poured in for a beloved father who fell 100metres to his death while hiking on a remote clifftop trail. Robert Bell, 48, was walking along the First Falls walking track at Morialta Conservation Park, in Adelaide's north-east, when he is believed to have suffered a medical episode at about 8.30am on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Children's worker Oliver Owen jailed over child images

A man who worked with children while secretly distributing illegal images of children has been jailed for two years. Oliver Owen had about 6,000 still and moving images of children, including 1,081 of the most serious type, on his phone, Carlisle Crown Court heard. The 25-year-old also advised others how...
BBC

Son stole £1.5m from his mother for London shopping sprees

A son "plundered" more than £1.5 million from his wealthy elderly mother, leaving her little for her own care, a court has heard. Jonathan Feld, 62, allegedly moved £1.3m of Hannah Feld's money to a joint Swiss bank account before emptying it into his own account. Southwark Crown...
BBC

Ashton-under-Lyne death: Man charged with murder and rape

A man has been charged with murder and rape after a woman was found dead in a flat. Lizzy McCann, aged 26, was discovered in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and another sexual...
BBC

Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave

Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
BBC

Three parents on the 'black hole' of child suicide

When three fathers set off to walk 300 miles in memory of their daughters, they hoped to raise a few thousand pounds for charity. They ended up raising more than £800,000, and also helped many other bereaved parents. The BBC has spoken to a mother and two fathers who reached out to them.
BBC

Drink-driving charge for woman on M6 with child in car

A woman has been charged for drink driving and being drunk while in charge of a child under the age of seven after being stopped by police on the M6. Cheshire Police said they stopped a BMW near Knutsford on Saturday morning after receiving "numerous reports from members of the public".
BBC

Rotherham: Arrest over boy, 13, missing for nearly four weeks

Police searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Rotherham have arrested a woman on suspicion of child abduction offences. Aaron was last seen at about 08:00 BST on 2 August in the Broom area. South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old woman known to Aaron had since been bailed while inquiries...
BBC

Police dog Finn and owner's bond 'unbreakable'

A recent study by Japanese researchers suggests dogs can cry tears of joy when their owners come home after a day at work. The tears are thought to deepen the bond between dogs and their owners. But how deep can that bond become?. PC Dave Wardell has an unbreakable bond...
BBC

Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff

A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
BBC

Badly injured fox nursed back to health in Glasgow garden tent

A badly-injured fox spent two weeks recovering in a garden tent after attaching itself to a Glasgow family. Liz Wink said the fox followed her son home before they noticed a bad wound on its side. The family put food in the back garden and bought the fox - given...
BBC

Unwanted cat finds Tipton home after USA offer

The longest-staying cat at a rescue centre has found a new home after receiving offers from as far as the USA. Zara had spent seven months at the RSPCA's Stafford, Wolverhampton and District branch without interest from adopters. After an appeal earlier this month, the charity was inundated with offers,...
