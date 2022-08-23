Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Lieutenant Allegedly Fired For Being Gay, Having HIV, Settles Suit
A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for Steven Prendergast filed court papers on Aug. 15 with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 27, 2021)…Judge Rules Former Whittier College Prof Can Proceed With Retaliation Suit
One Year Ago Today (August 27, 2021)…A former Whittier College professor can move forward with most of her claims that she was wrongfully fired before the 2017-18 school year for speaking out in favor of students who alleged they were sexually harassed by a longtime professor who headed her department, a judge ruled.
mynewsla.com
Downey Man Faces Federal Charges in Girl’s Fentanyl Death
A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, federal officials said Friday.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility
An inmate has died at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies located a man inside a housing unit in need of medical attention, and medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Murder Suicide In Pasadena Claims Man, Woman
A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The dead were identified as...
mynewsla.com
Custody Assistant Pleads No Contest to Trying to Bring Drugs Into Jail
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant pleaded no contest Friday to trying to bring methamphetamine into Men’s Central Jail nearly four years ago. Jose Flores, 43, was immediately sentenced to 300 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed by Five Men in Westlake District
A man was fatally stabbed Saturday in the Westlake District of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police officers received a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. regarding a person being attacked at 742 Westlake Ave., south of Wilshire Boulevard and MacArthur Park and upon their arrival found a man lying in an alley with stab wounds, an LAPD desk officer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
LASD Deputy Missing After Crash Arrested for Alleged DUI
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves Seven Wounded
At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers were sent to the...
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves At Least Six in Hospital
At least six people were sent to hospitals from a shooting Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
mynewsla.com
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said. Police received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday of a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Arriving officers found a...
mynewsla.com
Man Assaulted With a Stick in Palmdale
A man was assaulted early Friday in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander. Deputies responded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation Friday. The man, whose identity was not released, was found unconscious about 4:28 a.m. Thursday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Capt. David Holm with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
LA County Man Pleads Guilty to 7-Eleven Store Robberies
A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Friday to committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Colin Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI
A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
mynewsla.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man Struck, Killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
The investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according...
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Woman, 55, Suffering From Depression
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Friday to find a 55-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Los Angeles. Kim Dianne Manfredonia, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 45000 block of 32nd Street West in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Arrest Man in July Shooting Incident
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex last month, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million bail, police said. Isaiah Goldmas, 23, of Corona was taken into custody in Ontario after detectives obtained a warrant...
mynewsla.com
LACo Supervisors to Consider Safety Reviews After Fatal Windsor Hills Crash
Nearly one month after a fiery crash killed five people and an unborn baby at a Windsor Hills intersection, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell will ask her colleagues next week to advance a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at the crossroad and other high-danger roadways.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles; Investigation Underway
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation Friday into a deadly shooting of a man in South Los Angeles. Authorities say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man, described by police as Black male, 30 to 40 years old. He was found by police shot to death in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles Thursday.
Comments / 0