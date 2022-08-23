An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation Friday. The man, whose identity was not released, was found unconscious about 4:28 a.m. Thursday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Capt. David Holm with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

MURRIETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO