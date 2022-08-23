Here are Greater Lansing's 10 best football programs over the past 5 seasons

Greater Lansing has been home to some of the state's top football programs over the last several seasons.

State championships have been claimed by four area programs with DeWitt, Lansing Catholic, Morrice and Pewamo-Westphalia. Ithaca, Portland and Portland St. Patrick have made recent trips to state title games. Those seven programs rank among the top in Greater Lansing in winning percentage over the past five seasons.

Here's a look at how the best of the best in the area stack up since the start of 2017. The programs are ranked by winning percentage.

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

∎ Record: 59-4

∎ Winning percentage: 93%

With three championships since the start of 2017, the Pirates have been the most successful in the area. P-W has reached double figures in wins in four of the past five years, with the COVID-impacted 2020 season being the lone exception. P-W won state championships in 2017, 2019 and 2021 and had undefeated seasons while capturing the most recent of their titles.

2. MORRICE

∎ Record: 50-6

∎ Winning percentage: 89%

The Orioles have been one of the state’s best 8-man programs in recent years and have recorded double-digit wins in three of the past five seasons. Morrice won a state title in 2018 and reached the state semifinals in 2019.

3. DEWITT

∎ Record: 56-8

∎ Winning percentage: 87.5%

The Panthers have won at least 10 games each of the past five seasons and made the state semifinals four times. DeWitt won the Division 3 state title in the 2020 season and was the state runner-up last fall. The Panthers have won a league title every year in that span.

4. LANSING CATHOLIC

∎ Record: 51-10

∎ Winning percentage: 83.6%

Besides P-W, the Cougars are the only other area program with multiple state championships the past five seasons. Lansing Catholic has won at least eight games every year since 2017 and had two seasons with double-digit victories. The Cougars won the Division 5 state title in 2019 and a Division 6 championship in 2021.

5. PORTLAND ST PATRICK

∎ Record: 49-10

∎ Winning percentage: 83%

The Shamrocks have been a force in the 8-player game in recent years and have three seasons with at least 10 wins. St. Patrick has made four state semifinal appearances and has three state runner-up finishes (2017, 2019, 2020).

6. ITHACA

∎ Record: 44-10

∎ Winning percentage: 81.4%

The last five seasons for the Yellowjackets have included four years with at least eight wins. Ithaca was the Division 6 state runner-up in 2017.

7. PORTLAND

∎ Record: 48-11

∎ Winning percentage: 81.3%

The Raiders have three seasons with at least 10 wins over the past five years. That success includes four league championships and a Division 5 state runner-up finish. Portland has captured four district titles in that span.

8. OLIVET

∎ Record: 39-11

∎ Winning percentage: 78%

The Eagles have won a league title and won at least seven games since 2017. Olivet has made two district finals appearances..

9. EAST LANSING

∎ Record: 40-13

∎ Winning percentage: 75%

The Trojans have produced plenty of top talent while capturing two district titles and winning at least seven games each of the past five seasons.

10. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL

∎ Record: 34-15

∎ Winning percentage: 69.3%

Back-to-back district championships the past two seasons have been part of a successful five-year run for the Eagles. Carson City-Crystal has finished at least .500 every season since 2017.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.