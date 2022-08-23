Read full article on original website
Yvette Stevenson
5d ago
But, if you are not expecting the police why?open the door. I know people sometimes just do things on impulse, but if I am not expecting someone and you at my door I am calling because now this is strange 🤔
C. Vanessa
5d ago
Who keeps $10,000 in their home? It has to be someone who knows her since I don't know anyone who has $10, 000 dollars laying around in their home, not in purses, wallets, safes etc, who does that? I know very few people who have cash period, most use credit cards, hmm.
Video shows Ohio kidnapping suspect attempt to stab officer with pen
Surveillance video captured the moments when kidnapping suspect Reid Duran attempted to stab a police officer with a pen. Police said Duran allegedly admitted to posing as a parent during the school’s open house event to kidnap a 5-year-old girl in Xenia, Ohio.Aug. 27, 2022.
Pregnant inmate who lost baby after jail staff allegedly stopped at Starbucks en route to hospital reaches $480K settlement
A former pregnant inmate who claimed her baby died because staffers at a California jail failed to appropriately respond after her water broke and stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital, has been approved to receive a $480,000 settlement. The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the...
California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
Watch: Florida police pursue stolen box truck in wild car chase
Newly released video of a car chase in Florida shows officers pursuing a stolen box truck down the interstate and city streets of Gainesville. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the details. Aug. 27, 2022.
Vermont sheriff's captain fired after video appears to show him kicking handcuffed detainee
A captain for a sheriff’s office in Vermont has been fired after a video appears to show him kicking a handcuffed detainee multiple times earlier this month, authorities announced Thursday. Capt. John Grismore’s actions with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 7 were called “egregious” in a statement...
Community reacts to death of Minnesota mom allegedly beaten to death by ex-husband
Members of a mom group in reminisce times with Carissa Odegaard, a 31-year-old woman who was allegedly beaten to death by her ex-husband in front of their kids. KVLY'S Bailey Hurley reports.Aug. 27, 2022.
Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids
A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
Child dies, four other people seriously injured in Arizona school bus crash
A child was killed and four other people were seriously injured when a school bus was struck by a big rig and became entangled in a pileup on a remote stretch of eastern Arizona highway Sunday, authorities said. The bus driver appeared be slowing when the bus was struck from...
Questions swirl around the murder of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger in prison
Investigators determined that notorious Boston gangster “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death by fellow inmates in a West Virginia prison back in 2018. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports on why additional questions are being raised about how the Federal Bureau of Prisons handled his transfer after new reporting shows that inmates were tipped off to Bulger’s arrival. Aug. 26, 2022.
Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women
Texas police arrested a woman who was filmed hurling racist insults and attacking three Indian-American women near Dallas. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on how that nearly five-and-a-half-minute video has gone viral as police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime. Aug. 27, 2022.
Four dead after suspect opens fire on officer serving eviction notice in Arizona
A law enforcement officer and a suspect were among four people who were killed Thursday in Arizona after the officer tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said. Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas identified the officer in a statement as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43. He did not identify...
LI man sentenced to 25 years in prison for brutally beating wife in smoke shop
A Long Island man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for brutally assaulting his wife at a smoke shop last year, authorities said.
Traffic stop in Mount Vernon leads to gun arrest
Officials say the two conducted a traffic stop Monday night that led to the recovery of a firearm and an arrest for criminal possession of a weapon.
Teen training with twin sister for Army National Guard dies after collapsing during exercise
A 17-year-old girl training with her twin sister for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died after collapsing during an exercise, according to local news outlets. The 1st Battalion 34th Infantry Regiment confirmed the death of PFC Alyssa Cahoon in a Facebook statement, saying she died Thursday "with her family by her bedside."
Florida man arrested with loaded gun at LaGuardia Airport: TSA officials
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after passing through a TSA checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport with a loaded gun, officials said. The Florida resident tried to board his flight with a .380 caliber handgun and seven bullets in his carry-on luggage, a spokesperson for the TSA said. An officer spotted the handgun on the X-ray machine and alerted Port Authority Police.
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
NY officials vow to keep up efforts in dismantling gun violence, ghost gun availability in New York
With gun seizures going up and gun violence trending down, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced efforts today to continue tackling gun violence in New York. The plan was announced soon after the Biden administration's executive order to ban ghost guns.
In 1947, Florida shut down a popular drag club. The state has resurrected that case to do it again.
In March of 1947, a Florida court ordered the Ha Ha Club — a nightclub famous for its “female impersonators,” as they were called at the time — to close after declaring it a public nuisance. The order came just a month after Frank Tuppen, a...
Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect
On the steps of the Louisiana state house today, one pregnant woman explained how her local hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her baby having a lethal condition. Lousiana has very strict abortion laws and doctors could face possible prison time for breaking them.Aug. 26, 2022.
Human smuggling attempt with jet ski leads to arrest of 5 in Michigan
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five people were arrested over the weekend after a jet ski was used to bring migrants into the United States from Canada. According to Customs and Border Patrol, a jet ski was seen leaving Canada and crossing the border on the St. Clair River on Saturday. Agents flying around the Blue Water Bridge watched the jet ski stop near Port Huron. Two people got off the jet ski, while it returned to Canada.
