Yvette Stevenson
5d ago

But, if you are not expecting the police why?open the door. I know people sometimes just do things on impulse, but if I am not expecting someone and you at my door I am calling because now this is strange 🤔

C. Vanessa
5d ago

Who keeps $10,000 in their home? It has to be someone who knows her since I don't know anyone who has $10, 000 dollars laying around in their home, not in purses, wallets, safes etc, who does that? I know very few people who have cash period, most use credit cards, hmm.

Syracuse.com

California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
ELK GROVE, CA
NBC News

Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids

A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Questions swirl around the murder of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger in prison

Investigators determined that notorious Boston gangster “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death by fellow inmates in a West Virginia prison back in 2018. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports on why additional questions are being raised about how the Federal Bureau of Prisons handled his transfer after new reporting shows that inmates were tipped off to Bulger’s arrival. Aug. 26, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
pix11.com

Florida man arrested with loaded gun at LaGuardia Airport: TSA officials

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after passing through a TSA checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport with a loaded gun, officials said. The Florida resident tried to board his flight with a .380 caliber handgun and seven bullets in his carry-on luggage, a spokesperson for the TSA said. An officer spotted the handgun on the X-ray machine and alerted Port Authority Police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
fox2detroit.com

Human smuggling attempt with jet ski leads to arrest of 5 in Michigan

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five people were arrested over the weekend after a jet ski was used to bring migrants into the United States from Canada. According to Customs and Border Patrol, a jet ski was seen leaving Canada and crossing the border on the St. Clair River on Saturday. Agents flying around the Blue Water Bridge watched the jet ski stop near Port Huron. Two people got off the jet ski, while it returned to Canada.
PORT HURON, MI
